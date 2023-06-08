Pregnant Jana Kramer Gives First Look at Her Baby Bump: 'We've Been Keeping a Secret'

Jana Kramer is glowing in her first bump photos!

The actress and country singer, 39, is already embracing her maternity style. In a photo shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Kramer poses in a body-con, maroon spaghetti-strap dress and places her hands on her baby bump.

On Wednesday, Kramer reshared the photo to her Instagram and captioned the post, "We've been keeping another secret from you guys (I promise this is the last Announcement...at least for a little while 🤣) but I'm pregnant!!!!"

She added, "Beyond blessed and grateful for this baby to be a part of our story. I never thought I would see the word pregnant again on a test, but thankful for @clearblue for making it as clear as ever."

Amalia Karaman

On Wednesday, Kramer confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE that she was expecting her first child with fiancé Allan Russell. "I didn't think it would ever happen again, if I'm being honest. I've been through a lot, so this has just been a really beautiful thing," said Kramer.

"I'm letting it all sink in. It's everything I've wanted and more. Allan was so sweet. He wrote me this little sticky note saying, 'You deserve the happy ending.' "

Kramer, who is already mom to daughter Jolie, 7, and 4-year-old son Jace (with ex-husband Mike Caussin), and Russell, 42, who is dad to a 16-year-old son, began talking about expanding their family earlier this year.

"I've had miscarriages, so I didn't even know if it was possible. I'm like, yes, it'd be beautiful for us to create something because I love this man. It would be the silver lining with everything that happened, but I'd always get kind of down about it because I didn't know if I was capable of carrying a pregnancy again," she said. "I was like, well, I'm going to be 40 in December, so I was like, we have one month to try. Literally one month."

In May, Kramer revealed that she was engaged to Allan Russell on an episode of her podcast, Whine Down with Jana Kramer.

"I've had a few things that I have not been talking about because, you know, just want to do it when I'm ready, and so I've got an announcement today," she said before eventually revealing that Russell had popped the question.