Pregnant Jana Kramer Reveals Sex of Baby with Fiancé Allan Russell: 'Super Excited'

Jana Kramer opened up about some of the details of her pregnancy and revealed the sex of her baby on the way with fiancé Allan Russell

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
Updated on June 26, 2023 11:43AM EDT

Jana Kramer is adding a baby boy to her family!

On Monday, the Whine Down podcast host, 39, revealed that she and fiancé Allan Russell will welcome a baby boy later this year.

The soon-to-be mom of three opened up about her pregnancy on the latest episode of the podcast released Monday.

"We did the early blood work to check all the stuff and check the gender," Kramer said. "And then I had a scan. I had to go check on that fibroid when I was in Los Angeles filming, and we did the anatomy scan."

Instagram/kramergirl

She added, "They saw the part, so we are having a boy! Yay!"

The news totally shocked Kramer, who "was convinced it was a girl," she admitted.

Kramer, who's mom to daughter Jolie, 7, and 4-year-old son Jace (with ex-husband Mike Caussin), and Russell, 42, who's dad to a 16-year-old son, began talking about expanding their family earlier this year.

"I got the paperwork and Allan was in England with his kid," she explained, noting she didn't expect to have access to the information until she ended up with the envelope after an appointment.

Kramer admitted she was back and forth about opening the envelope and finding out before he was home but they both ultimately decided to wait until they were physically together.

Jana Kramer

Jana Kramer/Instagram

"He comes back, and we open it together. On the bottom, it said 'boy,' and I was so shocked. And then we told the kids, we did the gender reveal for them. It was really sweet," she shared.

"The kids are super excited. I wanted another girl, I never had a sister so I kind of wanted Jolie to have a sister, but I think with Jace's age and then having a boy, they'll be good growing up together."

Jolie is excited to "boss around the boys," adding, "She's pumped."

Kramer also revealed her due date is on her 40th birthday, which she'd previously wanted to ring in with a big blowout celebration.

"We're going to deliver a week and a half before," she shared, explaining she has a scheduled C-section.

Kramer said they also have a name they're "trying on," but it's not "100 percent."

