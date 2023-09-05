Pregnant Jana Kramer Reveals Moment She Told Daughter About Baby on the Way: 'My Wish Come True'

“I wanted to share this moment with you because you’re my first and you are just the love of my life,” Kramer told daughter Jolie in a sweet TikTok

By
Jordan Greene
Updated on September 5, 2023 12:50PM EDT
jana Kramer tells daughter about pregnancy
Jana Kramer tells daughter Jolie, 7, about pregnancy. Photo:

Jana Kramer/Instagram

Jana Kramer’s daughter couldn’t be more excited to be an older sister again.

On Monday the country singer, 39, shared a video on TikTok of her telling her daughter, Jolie Rae, 7, that she’s pregnant with a baby boy.

In the clip, Kramer sits Jolie down and asks her to guess the secret she is about to share. “I really want two things,” Jolie says in the video. “One, a baby brother….and a diamond to match with my room.”

When Kramer tells Jolie her first guess is accurate, the little girl couldn’t have been happier about the news. “My wish come true,” Jolie exclaims as she falls back onto a bed.

“You’re going to be a big sister,” Kramer tells her daughter. “I know,” Jolie squeals.

“I wanted to share this moment with you because you’re my first and you are just the love of my life,” Kramer says after telling Jolie to feel her stomach. “I wanted to tell you first. I wanted to have something together…something that’s just you and me. OK? A little secret between you and me."

In June, Kramer announced that she is expecting her first baby with her fiancé Allan Russell, whom she got engaged to after nearly seven months of dating.

Kramer is mom to Jolie and 4-year-old son Jace with ex-husband Mike Caussin. Russell, 42, is also a dad to 16-year-old son Troy from his previous relationship. 

Jana Kramer and fiancé Allan Russell with her kids Jolie and Jace.

Jana Kramer/Instagram

Following her exciting announcement, Kramer told PEOPLE didn’t expect to get pregnant again after dealing with previous difficult pregnancies. During her pregnancy with Jolie, Kramer revealed she was sick often. While on tour, she shared that she had a "barf bag" on stage and that her "sweet assistant Brittni" had to hold her hair back while she threw up after every show.

With her second child, Jace, Kramer said, she said had had hyperemesis gravidarum – or severe nausea. 

Jana Kramer with fiancé Allan Russell and two kids Jolie and Jace.

Jana Kramer/Instagram

"In the beginning of this pregnancy, I was bleeding a lot. It was scary, and I went to the doctor like, 'I've miscarried.' I actually had a large hemorrhage, so they'd have to monitor me, which has been kind of great because I've gotten to see the baby so much. Everything's good now, thank goodness." she said.

"I didn't think it would ever happen again, if I'm being honest. I've been through a lot, so this has just been a really beautiful thing," she continued. "I'm letting it all sink in. It's everything I've wanted and more. Allan was so sweet. He wrote me this little sticky note saying, 'You deserve the happy ending.'"

