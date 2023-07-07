Pregnant Jana Kramer Posts Photos from 'Full Circle' Family Vacation to Mackinac Island

Jana Kramer is taking her kids back to where it all began.

On Thursday, the pregnant singer, 39, posted a carousel of photos to her Instagram from her family trip to Mackinac Island.

In the first photo, the Whine Down podcast host displays her baby bump as son Jace, 4, leans against her stomach. Her daughter Jolie, 7, stands on her other side.

"Mackinac island fun 💜. Grew up going to Mackinac so it's full circle happiness to be here with my kiddos," she captioned the post.

In other photos, the pregnant mom of two smiles with her kids in a selfie, her two kids hug and pose as they eat ice cream.

Earlier in June, Kramer announced that she was expecting her third baby exclusively to PEOPLE. "I didn't think it would ever happen again, if I'm being honest. I've been through a lot, so this has just been a really beautiful thing," Kramer said at the time.

"I'm letting it all sink in. It's everything I've wanted and more. Allan was so sweet. He wrote me this little sticky note saying, 'You deserve the happy ending.' "

Kramer is mom to Jolie and Jace with ex-husband Mike Caussin, while her fiancé Allan Russell, 42, is dad to a 16-year-old son. The two began talking about expanding their family earlier this year.

Later in the month, Kramer revealed that she was expecting a baby boy. The soon-to-be mom of three opened up about her pregnancy on an episode of her podcast.

"We did the early blood work to check all the stuff and check the gender," Kramer said. "And then I had a scan. I had to go check on that fibroid when I was in Los Angeles filming, and we did the anatomy scan."

She added, "They saw the part, so we are having a boy! Yay!"

"The kids are super excited. I wanted another girl, I never had a sister so I kind of wanted Jolie to have a sister, but I think with Jace's age and then having a boy, they'll be good growing up together," she said.

