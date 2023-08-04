Pregnant Jana Kramer Shares Her Kids' Mixed Reactions on First Day of School: 'Here They Come'

Jana Kramer is sharing her kids' mixed reactions on their first day of school.

In an Instagram post from Friday, the pregnant actress and singer, 39, posted a few photos of her daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4, on their first day of school. In one photo, Jolie smiles and holds up a sign that says "First Day of 2nd Grade" and lists a few of her favorite things.

Conversely, Kramer's son Jace appears sad to be attending his first day of preschool. He holds the sign at waist level, looking despondent as his mom snaps a picture.

"Someone is excited for their first day of school and someone is not 😂. #firstdayofschool," she wrote in the caption. "2nd grade and the last year of preschool here they come!"

Kramer shares Jolie and Jace with her ex-husband Mike Caussin. She is currently pregnant with her third baby, her first with fiancé Allan Russell.

This summer, the Whine Down podcast host posted several photos to her Instagram of her family vacations. In one, she posted a carousel of photos from her trip to Mackinac Island. In the first photo, Kramer displayed her baby bump as Jace leaned against her stomach. Her daughter stood on her other side.

"Mackinac island fun 💜. Grew up going to Mackinac so it's full circle happiness to be here with my kiddos," she captioned the post.

Earlier in June, Kramer announced that she was expecting her third baby exclusively to PEOPLE. "I didn't think it would ever happen again, if I'm being honest. I've been through a lot, so this has just been a really beautiful thing," Kramer said at the time.

"I'm letting it all sink in. It's everything I've wanted and more. Allan was so sweet. He wrote me this little sticky note saying, 'You deserve the happy ending.'"

Later in the month, Kramer revealed that she was expecting a baby boy. The soon-to-be mom of three opened up about her pregnancy on an episode of her podcast.

"We did the early blood work to check all the stuff and check the gender," Kramer said. "And then I had a scan. I had to go check on that fibroid when I was in Los Angeles filming, and we did the anatomy scan."

She added, "They saw the part, so we are having a boy! Yay!"

"The kids are super excited. I wanted another girl, I never had a sister so I kind of wanted Jolie to have a sister, but I think with Jace's age and then having a boy, they'll be good growing up together," she said.

