Pregnant Jana Kramer Shares Her Kids' Mixed Reactions on First Day of School: 'Here They Come'

The actress and singer shares her son Jace and daugher Jolie with ex-husband Mike Caussin

By Hannah Sacks
Published on August 4, 2023 12:55PM EDT
Jana Kramer kids first day of school
Photo:

kramergirl/Instagram

Jana Kramer is sharing her kids' mixed reactions on their first day of school.

In an Instagram post from Friday, the pregnant actress and singer, 39, posted a few photos of her daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4, on their first day of school. In one photo, Jolie smiles and holds up a sign that says "First Day of 2nd Grade" and lists a few of her favorite things.

Conversely, Kramer's son Jace appears sad to be attending his first day of preschool. He holds the sign at waist level, looking despondent as his mom snaps a picture.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Someone is excited for their first day of school and someone is not 😂. #firstdayofschool," she wrote in the caption. "2nd grade and the last year of preschool here they come!"

Kramer shares Jolie and Jace with her ex-husband Mike Caussin. She is currently pregnant with her third baby, her first with fiancé Allan Russell.

This summer, the Whine Down podcast host posted several photos to her Instagram of her family vacations. In one, she posted a carousel of photos from her trip to Mackinac Island. In the first photo, Kramer displayed her baby bump as Jace leaned against her stomach. Her daughter stood on her other side.

"Mackinac island fun 💜. Grew up going to Mackinac so it's full circle happiness to be here with my kiddos," she captioned the post.

Earlier in June, Kramer announced that she was expecting her third baby exclusively to PEOPLE. "I didn't think it would ever happen again, if I'm being honest. I've been through a lot, so this has just been a really beautiful thing," Kramer said at the time.

"I'm letting it all sink in. It's everything I've wanted and more. Allan was so sweet. He wrote me this little sticky note saying, 'You deserve the happy ending.'"

Later in the month, Kramer revealed that she was expecting a baby boy. The soon-to-be mom of three opened up about her pregnancy on an episode of her podcast.

"We did the early blood work to check all the stuff and check the gender," Kramer said. "And then I had a scan. I had to go check on that fibroid when I was in Los Angeles filming, and we did the anatomy scan."

She added, "They saw the part, so we are having a boy! Yay!"

"The kids are super excited. I wanted another girl, I never had a sister so I kind of wanted Jolie to have a sister, but I think with Jace's age and then having a boy, they'll be good growing up together," she said.

Related Articles
'Teen Mom' 's Gary Shirley Shares Rare Photo of Daughters Emilee and Leah on First Day of School
'Teen Mom' 's Gary Shirley Shares Rare Photo of Daughters Emilee and Leah on First Day of School
James Van Der Beek and daughter wash RV.
James Van Der Beek Uses His Daughter to Clean RV at a 'Pit Stop' During Family Vacation
KhloÃ© Kardashian's Son Tatum Enjoys Quality Time with Cousin Dream at His First Birthday Party
Khloé Kardashian's Son Tatum Enjoys Quality Time with Cousin Dream After Celebrating His First Birthday
chrissy teigen miles feeding wren
Chrissy Teigen Reveals 'Incredible Surrogate' Is Pumping for Wren, Shares Sweet Photo of Miles Feeding Brother
Dance with Qai Qai
Serena Williams Launches New Kids' Show Inspired by Daughter's Doll, 'Dance with Qai Qai' (Exclusive)
amanda stanton pregnant
'Bachelor' Alum Amanda Stanton Is Pregnant with Baby No. 3, Her First with Husband Michael Fogel
Kourtney Kardashian gives a glimpse of her growing belly as she steps out with her husband Travis Barker for a cold drink at Cha Cha Macha in West Hollywood on Wednesday. The reality star was seen in a chocolate colored tracksuit left unzipped at the top and bottom to allow space for her growing bump.
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Bare Bump on Sunny Stroll with Husband Travis Barker
Kaley Cuoco 05 04 23 Matilda 08 02 23
Kaley Cuoco Celebrates 4 Months of Baby Daughter Matilda with Sweet Post — See the Photo!
Hilary Duff sick kids
Hilary Duff Enjoys 'Individual Time' with Son Luca While Daughter Mae Is a 'Sicky Bean' at Home
Jayson Tatum and Son Deuce Take the Mound as NBA Star Throws First Pitch at St. Louis Cardinals Game
Jayson Tatum and Son Deuce Take the Mound as NBA Star Throws First Pitch at St. Louis Cardinals Game
Priyanka Chopra and daughter on Instagram
Priyanka Chopra Stargazes with Daughter Malti in Adorable New Photo: 'Looking for the Super Moon'
Inside John Legend & Chrissy Teigen's Serene Family Home | Open Door | Architectural Digest
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Give Inside Look at Their Kids' Bedrooms: 'Beyond Anyone's Wildest Dreams'
CANNES, FRANCE - JUNE 22: Post Malone attends as Spotify hosts an evening of music with star-studded performances with The Black Keys and Post Malone during Cannes Lions 2022 at Spotify Beach on June 22, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Spotify)
Post Malone Says He's the 'Happiest I've Ever Been' Since Welcoming His Daughter
Dream Kardashian, Blac Chyna
Blac Chyna Shares Sweet Photos of Her 'Big Girl' Dream Ahead of Her 7th Birthday: 'Time Flies'
Brittany Cartwright Cauchi Cruz Jax Taylor
Jax Taylor Says He and Wife Brittany Cartwright Want 'At Least One More' Kid (Exclusive)
Kourtney Kardashian pregnant bump Travis Barker
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Baby Bump on Romantic Date Night with Travis Barker