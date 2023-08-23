Pregnant Jana Kramer Admits She Has a 'Problem' Moving C-Section Date as She 'Knows Nothing' About Scorpios

Although she's a mom of two, Jana Kramer is encountering a problem that she's never had before with baby No. 3.

During an episode of her podcast Whine Down with Jana Kramer, the musician, 39, spoke with special guest Cash Warren about why she feels hesitant to change the date of her cesarean section. "When I went to my gyno yesterday, we have to move up my C-section date, but we have a problem with that move-up date. I know nothing about a Scorpio man."

"Nothing. I know, is it bad? When she said that, I was excited that we got to move it up a little but also I was like, that's not a Sagittarius! I know Sags, I am one," Kramer added.

After going back and forth about which astrology signs their kids are, Kramer shared, "So I did a little Googling and they say a Scorpian man is like, he's got two sides. He's a shapeshifter and I was like, fabulous."

"Very passionate, loyal and stubborn. But has a dark side," she concluded.

This pregnancy is the first for Kramer and her fiancé Allan Russell, 42, who are expecting a baby boy together. The singer is already mom to son Jace, 4, and daughter Jolie, 7, from a previous relationship.

In July, the singer celebrated her halfway point of her pregnancy while on vacation with her family. In a photo posted to her Instagram, Kramer and Russell smiled together as her fiancé placed a hand on her bump.

jana kramer / instagram

"Officially half way...so excited to meet this little boy," Kramer wrote in the caption. "Also so grateful for @superiorstriker. I have never felt so loved, respected and supported 💙."

Kramer posted several photos of her baby bump this past summer, including a few from her trip to Mackinac Island. "Mackinac island fun 💜. Grew up going to Mackinac so it's full circle happiness to be here with my kiddos," she captioned one post, which featured a photo of pregnant Kramer and her two kids.

Over Fourth of July weekend, the actress shared images of her enjoying some downtime with her kids. “After packing up our house in a week and a half and then learning a movie to filming for 3 weeks all day….this is everything I was looking forward to at the end of it.. My kiddos, family and rest on my favorite lake," she wrote alongside an image of her riding a paddle board while Jace relaxed on a float.