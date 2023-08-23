Pregnant Jana Kramer Admits She Has a 'Problem' Moving C-Section Date as She 'Knows Nothing' About Scorpios

The musician is currently pregnant with her third baby

By Hannah Sacks
Published on August 23, 2023 11:11AM EDT
Jana Kramer at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Photo:

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Although she's a mom of two, Jana Kramer is encountering a problem that she's never had before with baby No. 3.

During an episode of her podcast Whine Down with Jana Kramer, the musician, 39, spoke with special guest Cash Warren about why she feels hesitant to change the date of her cesarean section. "When I went to my gyno yesterday, we have to move up my C-section date, but we have a problem with that move-up date. I know nothing about a Scorpio man."

"Nothing. I know, is it bad? When she said that, I was excited that we got to move it up a little but also I was like, that's not a Sagittarius! I know Sags, I am one," Kramer added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After going back and forth about which astrology signs their kids are, Kramer shared, "So I did a little Googling and they say a Scorpian man is like, he's got two sides. He's a shapeshifter and I was like, fabulous."

"Very passionate, loyal and stubborn. But has a dark side," she concluded.

This pregnancy is the first for Kramer and her fiancé Allan Russell, 42, who are expecting a baby boy together. The singer is already mom to son Jace, 4, and daughter Jolie, 7, from a previous relationship.

In July, the singer celebrated her halfway point of her pregnancy while on vacation with her family. In a photo posted to her Instagram, Kramer and Russell smiled together as her fiancé placed a hand on her bump.

jana kramer
jana kramer / instagram

"Officially half way...so excited to meet this little boy," Kramer wrote in the caption. "Also so grateful for @superiorstriker. I have never felt so loved, respected and supported 💙."

Kramer posted several photos of her baby bump this past summer, including a few from her trip to Mackinac Island. "Mackinac island fun 💜. Grew up going to Mackinac so it's full circle happiness to be here with my kiddos," she captioned one post, which featured a photo of pregnant Kramer and her two kids.

Over Fourth of July weekend, the actress shared images of her enjoying some downtime with her kids. “After packing up our house in a week and a half and then learning a movie to filming for 3 weeks all day….this is everything I was looking forward to at the end of it.. My kiddos, family and rest on my favorite lake," she wrote alongside an image of her riding a paddle board while Jace relaxed on a float.

Related Articles
Taylor Neisen is seen on August 22, 2023 in New York City.
Liev Schreiber's Pregnant Wife Taylor Neisen Shows Off Baby Bump During Dog Walk in New York City
Adira River Ohanian. serena williams. Alexis Ohanian Reveals His and Serena Williams' Baby Girl's Name in Sweet Announcement:
Alexis Ohanian Reveals His and Serena Williams' Baby Girl's Name in Sweet Announcement: 'Feeling Grateful'
Bindi Irwin People cover
Bindi Irwin Says Doctors Dismissed Her Pain Before Endometriosis Diagnosis: 'It’s All in Your Head' (Exclusive)
Jessie James Decker Is Pregnant. Singer Expecting Baby No. 4 with Husband Eric Decker
Jessie James Decker Is Pregnant! Singer Expecting Baby No. 4 with Husband Eric Decker
ashley-iaconetti1.jpg
Ashley Iaconetti Admits She Felt 'Gender Disappointment' When Pregnant with Son Dawson
Sienna Miller at the self-portrait Summer Lunch in Ibiza
Sienna Miller Steps Out in Floaty White Dress Days Before Pregnancy Is Revealed
Ali Wentworth (L) and George Stephanopoulos attend the 2021 A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's gala
Ali Wentworth Says Being an Empty Nester Is 'Brutal on the Parents' After Dropping Her Daughter off at College
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Michael Simon/Shutterstock (13768779q) Alabama Luella Barker DD Osama in concert, Roxy, Los Angeles, California, USA - 14 Feb 2023
Alabama Barker Reveals She Has an Autoimmune Disease amid Body-Shaming Comments: ‘Keep Your Opinions to Yourself’
Podcast Tara Lipinski: Unexpecting
Tara Lipinski Opens Up About 'Heartbreaking' Miscarriages During Infertility Struggles: 'So Isolating' (Exclusive)
Marlowe Sturridge and Sienna Miller attend the Proenza Schouler show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows
All About Sienna Miller’s Daughter Marlowe (and Her Baby on the Way!)
Stassi Schroeder Shows Damage to Baby No. 2's Nursery amid Hurricane Hilary: 'Sobbing Right Now'
Pregnant Stassi Schroeder Shows Damage to Baby's Nursery amid Hurricane Hilary: 'Sobbing Right Now'
Chad Michael Murray and Wife Sarah Roemer Welcome baby No.3
Chad Michael Murray and Wife Sarah Roemer Welcome Baby No. 3
Jesse Palmer, Emely Fardo
'Bachelor' Host Jesse Palmer and Wife Emely Fardo Are Expecting Their First Baby (Exclusive)
Patrick Mahomes arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Quarterback" at TUDUM Theater on July 11, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Patrick Mahomes' Son Has 'Scary' Trip to ER as Wife Brittany Reveals Baby Is 'Highly Allergic' to Peanuts
Jessica Alba Family Disneyland
Jessica Alba Reveals What Her Kids Cherish the Most About Birthdays: 'Really Sweet' (Exclusive)
Jessica Alba is seen in Midtown on August 16, 2023 in New York City
Jessica Alba Says Therapy Has Given Daughters a 'Language Where They Can Communicate with Me' (Exclusive)