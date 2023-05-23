Da Brat soaked up all the love alongside wife Jesseca "Judy" Harris-Dupart at the couple's baby shower.

The rapper, 49, celebrated her upcoming baby boy in a Minions-themed celebration on Saturday, sharing photos and videos on Instagram Monday.

"Yesterday was our #MINION themed baby shower 💛💙💛 SOOOOO MUCH LOVE IN THE BUILDING 💙💛💙," she captioned a set of photos.

"It was so much fun with friends and family 💙💛 ( video recap coming soon , sooo many photos to post ) 💙💛💙 WE LOVE ALL OF YOU THAT CELEBRATED WITH US 💛💙💛#BabyHarrisDupart."

The room was decorated in all blue and yellow decor, with Minions characters covering different corners of the room.

Da Brat wore a denim ombre Louis Vuitton jacket with an oversized white T-shirt and blue pants. Harris-Dupart, 41, opted for a blue and white skirt with a blue top, with yellow hair to fit the theme.

The rapper shared more footage from the special day later on, writing, "Maaan I am STILL on a cloud! Our little Minion baby shower was soooo BEAURRRRTIFUL."



"From the decor to the delectable food to the decadent desserts to the FABULOUS FAMILY & FRIENDS who came out to my wife’s ass in the air twerking to the delicious specialty drinks," she joked. "Maaaan THEEEE BEST BABY SHOWER I’ve ever been too. (the only one l’ve ever been too) MY BEAURTIFUL @darealbbjudy and Elly B Events @ellybevents SHOWED THEE F--- AOUT! What a way to CELEBRATE our little Miracle Drop. THAAANK YOU wholeheartedly to EVERYONE who loves and supports us."

"Everyone who came was full of love and good energy. The VIBES in this building was EXACTLY what we wanted our BABY to FEEL. Last night was NOTHING SHORT OF AMAZING. #sosoblessed #sosograteful #sosohonored #sosoelated #HarrisDupart #daBeauRtifuls #bratlovesjudy #judylovesbrat."



The couple first revealed their exciting baby news to PEOPLE exclusively in February, with Da Brat opening up about how she never thought kids were part of the plan.



"I never thought I was going to have kids," she said. "I just thought it wasn't in the cards for me. I've had a great career, a full life. I felt like, because I didn't get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn't going to happen for me."

That is, until she met and fell for Harris-Dupart. "I started looking at life so differently," said Da Brat. "I was like, I want a little me with you. Something special from the both of us that we can share and raise and love unconditionally."



Last month, the rapper reflected on her non-linear journey to motherhood in an Instagram post on her 49th birthday.



"4️⃣9️⃣ LOOK AT GOD! I am so GRATEFUL to GOD for allowing me to see another year. I can do ALL THINGS!" the mom-to-be wrote.

"I was born to be a trendsetter, beat odds, motivate and inspire others, break barriers and set records. I have been BLESSED through my mistakes and set backs to have learned how to just pause and appreciate my BEAURTIFUL journey and marvel at my life through the miraculous wonders of the LORD. I could write a book about it," she continued.

"Today I celebrate ME. My BEAURTIFUL @darealbbjudy made me post and handed me MY phone to write my caption. "SHE MAKES SURE I GETS MY FLOWERS."

