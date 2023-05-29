Pregnant Claire Holt Admits 'I Never Let Myself Get Too Excited' About Baby on the Way After Past Miscarriage

Claire Holt is taking a minute to reflect on her past miscarriage.

On Friday, the Vampire Diaries alum, 34, posted an article on her blog The Corner by Claire Holt that discussed the actress's third pregnancy. Aptly titled "I'm pregnant!" the article detailed how Holt found out she was expecting and how her previous miscarriages affected her feelings towards her current pregnancy.

"I often wonder what it must be like to go through a pregnancy without worrying that something will take your baby from you," Holt wrote. "Without waiting for bad news at every appointment. I thought that after two healthy pregnancies I might feel slightly more hopeful but alas, the feeling was the same."

"I never really let myself get too excited, as if it would somehow protect me from the pain if something weren't right. It's a sad way to experience something so beautiful, but I guess it's human nature to want to shield yourself from heartache."

"My first pregnancy was a missed miscarriage late in the first trimester, so I know what it feels like to have someone tell you that there's no heartbeat without any warning," Holt continued. "It's such a vivid memory that resurfaces every time I set foot in the doctor's office."



Holt already shares daughter Elle, 3, and son James, 4, with husband Andrew Joblon. While in Cannes last week, Holt revealed that she was expecting a third baby, and confirmed the news on her Instagram Story.

"Me & no 3 ✨," she captioned the images, where she posed with her baby bump on display while wearing a shimmery gray, high-low Lanvin gown. In her Instagram Story, Holt shared a photo of slices of French bread, writing, "This baby really loves French bread."

Next, she posted a photo of Joblon and Elle, calling herself "the luckiest" that she had her husband "handling biz at home," joking, "Elle is thrilled (duh)."

Sharing one of her red carpet photos in her Story, she continued, "Also it appears that on your 3rd baby, you get a bump the second the test is positive. Why do I look 8 months pregnant already?"

In January, Holt joked about growing her family when she shared a photo on Instagram of son James holding two baby dolls.

"Told me he wants 7 brothers and 5 sisters. anyone got nick cannon's number?" she captioned the shot.