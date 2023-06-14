Pregnant Claire Danes Enjoys Shopping Day in N.Y.C. as She Prepares for Baby No.3

The actress announced in January that she and her husband, Hugh Dancy, were expecting their third baby

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 14, 2023 12:31AM EDT
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* Pregnant Claire Danes has her hands full after doing some heavy-duty shopping for kid's clothes in Soho, New York.
Photo:

backgrid

Claire Danes is keeping busy!

After confirming in January that she and her husband, Hugh Dancy, 47, are expecting their third child together, the Homeland star, 44, was spotted preparing for the baby's arrival by shopping for children's clothing in New York City's Soho neighborhood.

Wearing a bright blue pattern dress and large black sunglasses, the expectant mom was spotted carrying multiple shopping bags as she hit up the shopping district's various boutiques and storefronts.

New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* Pregnant Claire Danes has her hands full after doing some heavy-duty shopping for kid's clothes in Soho, New York.

backgrid

Danes and the Hannibal star are already parents to sons Cyrus Michael Christopher, 10, and 4-year-old Rowan.

Speaking about her children's reaction to the pregnancy news, the Fleishman Is in Trouble actress revealed during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon  that they were "less than thrilled."

Noting that her youngest was "categorically opposed to the idea," she explained, "He said, 'Yeah, no, no. I don't like it. I don't like it. I like peace, Mama.' I was like, 'You like peace?' That's rich because that dude does not shut up. He said, 'When it comes out of your tummy, we'll give it to a family that doesn't have a baby ... 'cause we're done.'"

At the premiere of her new HBO Max miniseries Full Circle  during the Tribeca Film Festival, Danes told PEOPLE she feels "very, very knocked up."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“We have not landed on anything yet,” she added after being asked whether she and her husband have picked a name. “But you know, we still have a little bit of time.”

Related Articles
Claire Danes attends the "Full Circle" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival
Pregnant Claire Danes Says She's Feeling 'Very Knocked Up' as She Shows Bump on Red Carpet (Exclusive)
Claire Danes attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Claire Danes Says Son Rowan, 4, Is 'Categorically Opposed' to Her Pregnancy: 'Less Than Thrilled'
*EXCLUSIVE* Claire Danes
Pregnant Claire Danes Takes a Stroll Through N.Y.C. — See Her Baby Bump!
FX's Fleishman is in Trouble FYC held at The DGA in Los Angeles
Claire Danes Shows Off Baby Bump and Opens Up About Playing Different Types of Moms (Exclusive)
Claire Danes attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Pregnant Claire Danes Says Baby No. 3 Was 'Not Intentional' as She Debuts Bump at Golden Globes
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy attend FX's "Fleishman Is In Trouble" New York premiere at Carnegie Hall on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/WireImage)
Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy Are Expecting Baby No. 3
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr85VIjJFS8/. Claire Holt/Instagram
Pregnant Claire Holt Admits 'I Never Let Myself Get Too Excited' About Baby on the Way After Past Miscarriage
Claire Danes (R) and Hugh Dancy attend The 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 30, 2016 in Los Angeles, California
Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy's Relationship Timeline
Sarah Paulson steps out hand-in-hand with longtime partner Holland Taylor during a romantic stroll while out in Manhattan
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor Walk Hand-in-Hand During N.Y.C. Outing
Claire Danes attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Pregnant Claire Danes Debuts Baby Bump on Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet
Hot couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber shopping at Aim Leon Dore store with some friends then walking together in the Soho neighborhood in New York, NY on May 10, 2023. Photo by Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Justin Bieber,Hailey Bieber Ref: SPL6570168 100523 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Dylan Travis/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Justin and Hailey Bieber Share Sweet Embrace While Shopping in N.Y.C.
Brooke Sheilds with her family
Brooke Shields' 2 Daughters: Everything to Know
NEWS - Janai Norman at home with family for People magazine. (ABC/Heidi Gutman) JANAI NORMAN AND FAMILY
'GMA' Anchor Janai Norman Reveals She's Pregnant with Baby No. 3: 'I've Been Manifesting This'
Lizzy Caplan attends FX's "Fleishman Is In Trouble" New York premiere at Carnegie Hall on November 07, 2022 in New York City.
Lizzy Caplan Says Son Alfie, Husband Tom Riley Are 'Most Important Part of My Life' (Exclusive)
Alexander Skarsgard attends the "Big Little Lies" Season 2 Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on May 29, 2019 in New York City
Alexander Skarsgård's Dating History: From Amanda Seyfried to Alexa Chung
Neil Patrick Harris
Neil Patrick Harris Brings His Family to Broadway, Plus Pamela Anderson in N.Y.C., JoJo Siwa and More