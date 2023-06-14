Pregnant Claire Danes Enjoys Shopping Day in N.Y.C. as She Prepares for Baby No.3

Claire Danes is keeping busy!

After confirming in January that she and her husband, Hugh Dancy, 47, are expecting their third child together, the Homeland star, 44, was spotted preparing for the baby's arrival by shopping for children's clothing in New York City's Soho neighborhood.

Wearing a bright blue pattern dress and large black sunglasses, the expectant mom was spotted carrying multiple shopping bags as she hit up the shopping district's various boutiques and storefronts.

backgrid

Danes and the Hannibal star are already parents to sons Cyrus Michael Christopher, 10, and 4-year-old Rowan.

Speaking about her children's reaction to the pregnancy news, the Fleishman Is in Trouble actress revealed during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that they were "less than thrilled."

Noting that her youngest was "categorically opposed to the idea," she explained, "He said, 'Yeah, no, no. I don't like it. I don't like it. I like peace, Mama.' I was like, 'You like peace?' That's rich because that dude does not shut up. He said, 'When it comes out of your tummy, we'll give it to a family that doesn't have a baby ... 'cause we're done.'"

At the premiere of her new HBO Max miniseries Full Circle during the Tribeca Film Festival, Danes told PEOPLE she feels "very, very knocked up."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“We have not landed on anything yet,” she added after being asked whether she and her husband have picked a name. “But you know, we still have a little bit of time.”