Pregnant Claire Danes Takes a Stroll Through N.Y.C. — See Her Baby Bump!

Claire Danes and husband Hugh Dancy are expecting their third child together

By Hannah Sacks
Published on May 23, 2023 02:56 PM
*EXCLUSIVE* Claire Danes
Pregnant Claire Danes walking in New York City

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

Claire Danes is enjoying a sunny outing as she prepares to welcome her new addition.

The pregnant Homeland actress, 44, took a stroll through New York City on Monday, showing her baby bump as she wore a billowy white long-sleeve T-shirt and yellow-green joggers, which she paired with black sunglasses. She also carried a MoMA gift bag as she crossed the street. 

Danes and husband Hugh Dancy, 47, are currently expecting their third baby together. The pair tied the knot in 2009 and are already parents to son Cyprus Michael Christopher, 10, and 4-year-old son Rowan. 

Claire Danes attends FX's "Fleishman is in Trouble" FYC event at DGA Theater Complex on May 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon at the end of January, Danes revealed the "less than thrilled" reactions their two sons had to her pregnancy news.

She noted that her oldest Cyrus, "was sort of resigned to it," adding with a laugh, "I mean, the worst has already happened. His name is Rowan."

"But Rowan has more to lose, he has more at stake," she explained. "He was categorically opposed to the idea."

Danes previously raved about enjoying her pregnancy with Rowan in 2018 during a break from work. "Pretty soon I get to retire for a little while and just be pregnant, which I look forward to," she said at an FYC event for Homeland.

Claire Danes
Claire Danes arrives at the Orange British Academy Film Awards held at The Royal Opera House on February 21, 2010 in London, England. Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images


"It feels like a huge luxury," Danes added. "When I was pregnant with my first son, I worked until I was in my eighth month, so this feels like a huge gift, to have a chance to kick my feet up a little bit."

The Golden Globe winner previously told PEOPLE that "motherhood is amazing" as she brought Cyrus to set while filming the Showtime series.

"He says, 'Action!'" said Dane. "He's a real set baby. It's really sweet. He loves the [show's operations room] because of all the lights. It's a great environment for a kid. It's the circus!"



