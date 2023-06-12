Pregnant Claire Danes Says She's Feeling 'Very Knocked Up' as She Shows Bump on Red Carpet (Exclusive)

Claire Danes isn’t holding back when it comes to how she’s feeling during her third pregnancy.

The actress, 44, tells PEOPLE she is feeling “very, very knocked up” as she attended the premiere of her new HBO Max miniseries Full Circle at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.

The Homeland star showed off her bump in a light pink, V-neck dress adorned with a netted overlay and bow detailing. She completed the look with a pair of nude strappy heels and drop earrings.

Commenting on how she is maintaining her glamorous appearance despite feeling “very knocked up,” Danes says that she has help on hand.

“I have a lot of professional help,” she shares. “No, I mean, I had a wonderful time making this project and it's a joy to celebrate the feature here.”

Claire Danes. Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Danes was supported on the red carpet by her husband Hugh Dancy, who was all smiles as he posed with his wife of 14 years. The actor, 47, looked sharp in a tan-colored suit, white shirt and brown shoes.

The expectant mom also revealed that the couple is struggling to pick a moniker for their baby on the way.

“We have not landed on anything yet,” she says. “But you know, we still have a little bit of time.”



As for whether or not her other children have weighed in on name options, she adds, “They have opinions, and they're all pretty absurd.”

She and Dancy, who tied the knot in 2009, are already proud parents to sons Cyrus Michael Christopher, 10, and Rowan, 4.

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Danes and Dancy's rep confirmed to PEOPLE they were expecting their third child in January. She debuted her bump on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet shortly afterward.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon at the end of January, Danes revealed that their two sons were "less than thrilled" when they heard that they had a sibling on the way.

She noted that her oldest Cyrus, "was sort of resigned to it.” “I mean, the worst has already happened. His name is Rowan,” she added with a laugh.

"But Rowan has more to lose, he has more at stake," she explained. "He was categorically opposed to the idea."



Roy Rochlin/WireImage

Along with Dancy, Danes was also joined at Sunday's premiere by her costars Dennis Quaid, Zazie Beets and Jim Gaffigan.

The limited series is about “an investigation into a botched kidnapping that uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City,” according to the Tribeca Film Festival.

Opening up about handling the dark subject matter whilst expecting, Danes tells PEOPLE, “I think there's a lot of me it's challenging and as you say it explores darkness. But I like the idea that the characters are forced to confront themselves and choices they made a very long time ago that are suddenly revealing themselves to be very consequential and they have to move through that and accept a certain level of responsibility.”

“They're released from a torment they didn't even know they were victims [of],” she adds.