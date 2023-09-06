Pregnant Ciara Stars in Cute 'Family Roll Call' TikTok with Her Kids and Shows Off Hint of Bare Bump

Ciara is sharing an adorable family roll call with her fans.

On Tuesday, the pregnant singer, 37, posted a TikTok video of her and her children dancing to her song with Chris Brown, “How We Roll"

In the video, Ciara’s daughter Sienna Princess appeared first, rolling her arms as the music played.

Next, Future Zahir appeared on the clip, following his sister's lead by rolling his arms and bopping his shoulders. Ciara then stepped into shot, arm rolling along to the beat as she lip synced to her track. The singer, who is expecting another baby with her husband Russell Wilson, wore a dark blue t-shirt and matching blue pants, revealing a glimpse of her baby bump as she danced.

“Family Roll Call," Ciara wrote over the clip when she also posted it on her Instagram Story the same day.

Pregnant Ciara tiktok family roll call
Pregnant Ciara dances to her song "How We Roll" in a sweet family video posted on TikTok.

Ciara/Tiktok

The sweet clip ended with the singer returning with her youngest child Win Harrison, who smiled at the camera before turning away, toy in hand.

Ciara shares her son Future, 9, with her ex, rapper Future, and shares Sienna, 6, and Win, 3, with Wilson, with whom she tied the knot in 2016.

Pregnant Ciara tiktok family roll call
Ciara and her youngest son Win in a TikTok video the singer posted Tuesday.

Ciara/Tiktok

At the beginning of August, Ciara announced her pregnancy by sharing a video of herself silhouetted next to a pool, before she turned to the side to show off a baby bump. The singer's pregnancy reveal was also posted to the soundtrack of “How We Roll.”

“‘You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I’m your rib’ 🥰😘❤️,” Ciara wrote in the Instagram caption, using her “How We Roll” lyrics.

The pregnant singer has been sharing snaps of her growing baby bump on Instagram since the announcement, and on Monday, she posted a sweet photo with her husband on her Instagram story.

"Mama and Dada,” she wrote over the snap, which showed Wilson beaming at the camera while Ciara gave a soft smile.

