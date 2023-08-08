Pregnant Ciara Puts Bump on Display as She Plays with Son Win at Denver Broncos Training Camp

Ciara is showing off her baby bump!

The pregnant singer, 37 — who announced Tuesday she's expecting her fourth child, her third baby with husband Russell Wilson — showed up to the Denver Broncos' training camp on Tuesday wearing a white clingy tank that put her bump on display.

"Ciara at practice today!" the team tweeted on Tuesday, alongside a photo of the Grammy winner throwing a football on the field to son Win, 3. Behind her, daughter Sienna Princess, 6, played with someone out of frame.

The couple shared their exciting baby news in a video announcement on Instagram Tuesday, filmed by the NFL star on the couple's anniversary trip to Japan last month.

"You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I’m your rib” 🥰😘❤️," she captioned the silhouette video, where she dances in front of a pool and turns to show her bump.

"Ciara has been working and traveling all through her pregnancy. She shot the 'How We Roll' video while pregnant. She was dancing on set all day long for a full day's shoot," a source told PEOPLE, noting she shot a music video at 9 months during her last pregnancy with son Win.

They added, "It's astonishing how much energy she has when she's pregnant."

"She's one of those mothers who has energy throughout her whole pregnancy. She always calls her life organized chaos — but it's organized chaos taking it up another notch," the insider continued.

"She loves being a mother so this is what she loves doing. This is what she has always wanted, and Russ too. They've always wanted a lot of kids."



A day before their big announcement, Wilson, 34, shared a photo of all three kids decked out in their Broncos gear as they joined him in some silly poses on the field amid training camp.

"Grateful for every moment 🙏🏾," he captioned the shot.

