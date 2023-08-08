Pregnant Ciara Puts Bump on Display as She Plays with Son Win at Denver Broncos Training Camp

Ciara and Russell Wilson announced their exciting baby news on Instagram Tuesday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 8, 2023 04:58PM EDT

Ciara is showing off her baby bump!

The pregnant singer, 37 — who announced Tuesday she's expecting her fourth child, her third baby with husband Russell Wilson — showed up to the Denver Broncos' training camp on Tuesday wearing a white clingy tank that put her bump on display.

"Ciara at practice today!" the team tweeted on Tuesday, alongside a photo of the Grammy winner throwing a football on the field to son Win, 3. Behind her, daughter Sienna Princess, 6, played with someone out of frame.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

The couple shared their exciting baby news in a video announcement on Instagram Tuesday, filmed by the NFL star on the couple's anniversary trip to Japan last month.

"You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I’m your rib” 🥰😘❤️," she captioned the silhouette video, where she dances in front of a pool and turns to show her bump.

Pregnant Ciara Puts Bump on Display as She Plays with Son Win at Denver Broncos Training Camp https://twitter.com/DNVR_Broncos/status/1688984771450507271

twitter

"Ciara has been working and traveling all through her pregnancy. She shot the 'How We Roll' video while pregnant. She was dancing on set all day long for a full day's shoot," a source told PEOPLE, noting she shot a music video at 9 months during her last pregnancy with son Win.

They added, "It's astonishing how much energy she has when she's pregnant."

"She's one of those mothers who has energy throughout her whole pregnancy. She always calls her life organized chaos — but it's organized chaos taking it up another notch," the insider continued.

"She loves being a mother so this is what she loves doing. This is what she has always wanted, and Russ too. They've always wanted a lot of kids."

A day before their big announcement, Wilson, 34, shared a photo of all three kids decked out in their Broncos gear as they joined him in some silly poses on the field amid training camp.

"Grateful for every moment 🙏🏾," he captioned the shot.

Related Articles
Ciara Is Pregnant! Singer Is Expecting Another Baby with Husband Russell Wilson
Ciara Is Pregnant! Singer Is Expecting Another Baby with Husband Russell Wilson (Exclusive)
Russell Wilson Plays Football with Step-Son One Week After Future Dropped Diss Track Can we get a split tout of https://www.instagram.com/p/Cu7GeayLaUx/?igshid=MjA3NmNkZWY5Yg%3D%3D
Russell Wilson Plays Football with Stepson One Week After Future Dropped Diss Track
chanel iman supporting husband
Pregnant Chanel Iman Visits Fiancé Davon Godchaux at Training Camp: 'Supporting Big Daddy'
Future Appears to Diss Ex-FiancÃ© Ciaraâs Husband Russell Wilson on New Song: âFâ
Future Appears to Diss Ex-Fiancée Ciara's Husband Russell Wilson on New Song: 'F--- Russell'
Serena Williams dancing for instagram video
Pregnant Serena Williams Shows Bare Bump as She Dances in Behind-the-Scenes Clip: 'Keeps Baby Healthy'
Ciara, Russell Wilson, and their kids
All About Ciara and Russell Wilson's 3 Kids (and Baby on the Way!)
jana kramer halfway through pregnancy
Jana Kramer Shows Off Baby Bump Halfway Through Pregnancy: 'So Excited to Meet This Little Boy'
Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 2022 ESPYs
Ciara and Russell Wilson Celebrate 7th Wedding Anniversary: 'My Heart Is Complete'
Ciara, Russell Wilson, and their kids
Ciara and Russell Wilson's Daughter Sienna Celebrates Sixth Birthday with 'Epic' Party
https://www.instagram.com/p/CscLpmfJhAt/?hl=en. Ciara/Instagram; https://www.instagram.com/p/Csbhxg6LZOG/. Russell Wilson/Instagram
Ciara and Russell Wilson Celebrate Son Future on His 9th Birthday: 'You Are a Leader'
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClXPnW6J0XD/ ciara Verified My World. My heart is full ❤️+ 🥘#Thanksgiving
Ciara Celebrates Thanksgiving Dancing and Laughing with Her Three Kids and Husband Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson Celebrates Historic Contract Extension with Family 'All Glory to God'
Ciara and Kids Join Russell Wilson for Adorable Photos After Contract Extension: 'Glory to God'
Ciara and Russell Wilson children Santa
Ciara and Russell Wilson's Kids Greet Santa, Make Gingerbread Houses in Christmas Celebration
billboard music awards
Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football
ciara, russell wilson
Ciara and Russell Wilson's Relationship Timeline
Ciara and Daughter Sienna Twin as Venus and Serena Williams in Halloween Photo
Ciara and Daughter Sienna Twin as Venus and Serena Williams in Got Milk Ad for Halloween