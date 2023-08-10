Pregnant Ciara Posts Behind-The-Scenes from "How We Roll" Video: ‘I Was Nauseous Like a B’

Ciara is feeling the effects of pregnancy.

The singer, 37, who recently revealed she’s expecting another baby with her husband Russell Wilson, admitted she was experiencing nausea on the set of “How We Roll” in a behind-the-scenes video shared on her Instagram Story Wednesday.

“I was nauseous like a B!! But Film was life!! ❤️🥰.” Ciara captioned the flashback selfie video.

On Tuesday, Ciara announced her exciting pregnancy news via an Instagram Reel that showed a silhouette of the singer and her growing baby bump. At the time, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the singer had filmed the music video for the new track — which is a collaboration with Chris Brown — "while pregnant."



"She was dancing on set all day long for a full day's shoot," the insider said.

While she had taken a break from dancing in her Instagram Story clip posted on Wednesday, Ciara rocked the same sunglasses, jewelry and outfit that she wears for the majority of the music video for "How We Roll."



Ciara. Ciara Instagram

The singer also thanked her fans for their well wishes following her pregnancy joy in a separate Instagram Story and shared her excitement and trepidation for baby number four.

“I just want to say thank you guys so much for all the love! 🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾🥹🥹🥹,” she wrote. “I can’t lie…I look at my little 3, and think…..Anotha 1?!! Aaaahhh 😂😂😂. Oh my Lordi! Help me Jesus 😂 But I’m truly so excited for what this next chapter has to offer!”

Ciara is already mom to 3-year-old son Win and daughter Sienna Princess, 6, with Denver Broncos quarterback Wilson, 34. She also shares son Future Zahir, 9, with rapper Future.

The silhouette video in which she and Wilson shared their happy news on Tuesday was filmed by the NFL star on the couple's anniversary trip to Japan last month and showed Ciara dancing in front of a swimming pool in a black swimsuit and turning to show her growing baby bump.



"You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I’m your rib” 🥰😘❤️," she wrote in the caption, referencing the lyrics to “How We Roll.”

As well as revealing that she filmed her new music video while pregnant, the same insider also told PEOPLE on Tuesday that "Ciara has been working and traveling all through her pregnancy.”

The source also noted that Ciara filmed another music video at 9 months pregnant when she was expecting Win, adding, "It's astonishing how much energy she has when she's pregnant."



Russell Wilson and Ciara. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"She's one of those mothers who has energy throughout her whole pregnancy,” they continued. “She always calls her life organized chaos — but it's organized chaos taking it up another notch.”

"She loves being a mother so this is what she loves doing. This is what she has always wanted, and Russ too. They've always wanted a lot of kids."

