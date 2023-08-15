Pregnant Ciara Glows as She Goes for a Stroll in New York City After Sharing News of Baby No. 4

Ciara and Russell Wilson revealed their surprise baby news earlier this month

Published on August 15, 2023 05:10PM EDT
Ciara looks stunning in her Brown long-sleeve midi dress as she grabs brunch at Sadelle's in NYC
Photo:

@JosiahWPhotos / BACKGRID

Ciara is enjoying exploring different maternity looks!

The “Level Up” singer, 37, was seen on a stroll in New York City on Tuesday, looking breezy in an ESSENTIALS brown long-sleeve midi dress, paired with cream-colored Doc Marten boots.

This latest appearance comes just days after the singer and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, 34, announced they are expecting another baby together.

The couple shares son Win, 3, and daughter Sienna Princess, 6. Ciara is also mom to son Future Zahir, 9, with rapper Future.

@JosiahWPhotos / BACKGRID

Wilson posted a new family photo on his Instagram page Monday, showing the couple and their three kids beaming for the camera as they enjoyed an outing to the Broncos' summer training camp in Colorado. Ciara showed off her baby bump in a form-fitting white tank top and colorful printed pants, accessorized with a stack of bracelets, sunglasses, and a bright orange Prada bucket hat.

The NFL star also shared a second photo of just him and his pregnant wife. Wilson posed with his hand resting on Ciara's belly.

"The Wilson 5 (+1)," the athlete captioned the post, in a nod to the baby-on-the-way, adding: "2023 Training Camp — Year 12."

The couple made the surprise pregnancy announcement last week via a video shared on Instagram. The black and white clip, filmed by Russell on the couple's anniversary trip to Japan last month, captured Ciara in silhouette, dancing next to a wall of windows at an indoor pool.

“You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I’m your rib," she wrote in the caption.

A source told PEOPLE the Grammy winner is thrilled to be expanding her family. "She loves being a mother so this is what she loves doing. This is what she has always wanted, and Russ too. They've always wanted a lot of kids," they said.

