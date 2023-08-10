Pregnant Chanel Iman Feels 'Less Nervous' But More 'Drained' Before Welcoming Baby No. 3 (Exclusive)

Chanel Iman is reflecting on her pregnancy experience.

The pregnant supermodel, 32, talked with PEOPLE exclusively about her partnership with Aveeno's SkinVisibility program and opened up about how she's been feeling as she gets ready to welcome baby no. 3.

"People always ask me how many months or how far along am I, and I never know because I have so much going on with being a mother to my other two daughters," Iman tells PEOPLE. "I used to keep track of everything on my first [pregnancy]. I know my due date."

Courtesy of Aveeno

"I think my body is just so used to the process of...being pregnant and I know what to expect, so I'm a little bit less nervous and I'm a lot calmer in my pregnancy."

"I think this baby's going to be a big baby because she is taking a lot of energy out of me. My other two and every pregnancy has been different. One child, I had a lot of morning sickness, the other child, I went through a little bit of postpartum after this child."

"She's very heavy and I'm tired and I'm drained. But I'm excited to meet my new daughter," the model says.

In May, the supermodel revealed that she was expecting another girl. Iman is already mom to two daughters, Cassie, 3, and Cali, 4, whom she shares with ex Sterling Shepard. Announcing the news on her Instagram, Iman captioned her video, "The gender reveal is here!!!! Surprise."

This will be Iman's fiancé Davon Godchaux's first daughter. The New England Patriots defensive tackle, 28, is already a dad to 7½-year-old son Davon Godchaux II from a previous relationship.

Courtesy of Aveeno

"I'm hoping it's a girl... I want a girl," he said before the reveal, while Iman admitted she was "hoping it's a boy."

"If it's a girl, I'm already a girl mom, so should be just another thing!" Iman said. "We're so excited to be parents. ... We are blessed to have a child together and whatever God blesses us with, we are very grateful and happy."

The couple announced they were expecting their first baby together on May 3, sharing photos from the same maternity shoot to Instagram. "Our family is growing and we are so excited to meet our new little one 👼🏽," she wrote in her first upload, shared another set of photos from the same shoot in a follow-up post. "God is great! It's all been a blessing 🙏🏽."

Shortly after, Iman announced the exciting news that Godchaux had popped the question while the two were on a babymoon vacation in Italy. “The blessings keep pouring, grateful for this new chapter and soon to be married and a forever to go ♾️📍Capri , Italy 🇮🇹,” Iman wrote under an Instagram post that received many congratulatory messages from her fellow catwalkers, including Jourdan Dunn, Joan Smalls and Lily Aldridge.

