Pregnant Chanel Iman Feels 'Less Nervous' But More 'Drained' Before Welcoming Baby No. 3 (Exclusive)

The supermodel is currently pregnant with her third baby, her first with fiancé Davon Godchaux

By Hannah Sacks
and
Jackie Fields
Jackie Fields
Jackie Fields
Jackie Fields is a Deputy Beauty Director at PEOPLE. She has been working at the brand since 2005 and has 17 years reporting and writing, and eight years editing style and beauty content for the brand.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 10, 2023 11:46AM EDT
Chanel Iman x Aveeno Partnership
Photo:

Courtesy of Aveeno

Chanel Iman is reflecting on her pregnancy experience.

The pregnant supermodel, 32, talked with PEOPLE exclusively about her partnership with Aveeno's SkinVisibility program and opened up about how she's been feeling as she gets ready to welcome baby no. 3.

"People always ask me how many months or how far along am I, and I never know because I have so much going on with being a mother to my other two daughters," Iman tells PEOPLE. "I used to keep track of everything on my first [pregnancy]. I know my due date."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Chanel Iman x Aveeno Partnership

Courtesy of Aveeno

"I think my body is just so used to the process of...being pregnant and I know what to expect, so I'm a little bit less nervous and I'm a lot calmer in my pregnancy."

"I think this baby's going to be a big baby because she is taking a lot of energy out of me. My other two and every pregnancy has been different. One child, I had a lot of morning sickness, the other child, I went through a little bit of postpartum after this child."

"She's very heavy and I'm tired and I'm drained. But I'm excited to meet my new daughter," the model says.

In May, the supermodel revealed that she was expecting another girl. Iman is already mom to two daughters, Cassie, 3, and Cali, 4, whom she shares with ex Sterling Shepard. Announcing the news on her Instagram, Iman captioned her video, "The gender reveal is here!!!! Surprise."

This will be Iman's fiancé Davon Godchaux's first daughter. The New England Patriots defensive tackle, 28, is already a dad to 7½-year-old son Davon Godchaux II from a previous relationship.

Chanel Iman x Aveeno Partnership

Courtesy of Aveeno

"I'm hoping it's a girl... I want a girl," he said before the reveal, while Iman admitted she was "hoping it's a boy."

"If it's a girl, I'm already a girl mom, so should be just another thing!" Iman said. "We're so excited to be parents. ... We are blessed to have a child together and whatever God blesses us with, we are very grateful and happy."

The couple announced they were expecting their first baby together on May 3, sharing photos from the same maternity shoot to Instagram. "Our family is growing and we are so excited to meet our new little one 👼🏽," she wrote in her first upload, shared another set of photos from the same shoot in a follow-up post. "God is great! It's all been a blessing 🙏🏽."

Shortly after, Iman announced the exciting news that Godchaux had popped the question while the two were on a babymoon vacation in Italy. “The blessings keep pouring, grateful for this new chapter and soon to be married and a forever to go ♾️📍Capri , Italy 🇮🇹,” Iman wrote under an Instagram post that received many congratulatory messages from her fellow catwalkers, including Jourdan Dunn, Joan Smalls and Lily Aldridge

Related Articles
Pregnant Ciara Posts Behind-The-Scenes From How We Roll Video : I Was Nauseous Like a B
Pregnant Ciara Posts Behind-The-Scenes from "How We Roll" Video: ‘I Was Nauseous Like a B’
Singer, songwriter, actress, entrepreneur, dancer and activist Olivia Newton-John is photographed with husband John Easterling at their home on April 6, 2018
Olivia Newton-John’s Widower Says They Committed to 'Love Each Other Forever or Until the End of Time' (Exclusive)
Maria Menounos Shares Candid Update on Her Health and Motherhood: 'Grateful to Be Alive and to Have Thrived'
Maria Menounos Shares Candid Update on Her Health and Motherhood: 'Grateful to Be Alive and to Have Thrived'
Woman Walks to Boston Hospital After Going Into Labor at Pink Concert
Woman Walks to Hospital and Gives Birth After Going Into Labor at Pink Concert in Boston
Robin Arzon, husband Drew Butler and Athena
Robin Arzón Launches Bilingual Toy Line Bebé Fuerte: 'Movement Is a Family Affair' (Exclusive)
Chanel Iman x Aveeno Partnership
Pregnant Model Chanel Iman Shares What Soothes Her Skin — and Makes Her Feel Beautiful from the Inside Out (Exclusive)
DJ Khaled and Asahd
DJ Khaled Says Son Asahd Is His Biggest Style Inspiration: 'I'm for Real' (Exclusive)
Da Brat and Jesseca shot at home in Alpharetta, GA on July 31, 2023.
Da Brat Shares First Photos of Son True Legend: 'God Saw Fit for Me to Have Him' (Exclusive)
Pregnant Ciara Puts Bump on Display as She Plays with Son Win at Denver Broncos Training Camp https://twitter.com/DNVR_Broncos/status/1688984771450507271
Pregnant Ciara Puts Bump on Display as She Plays with Son Win at Denver Broncos Training Camp
Gisele BÃ¼ndchen Says Son Benjamin, 13, Faced 'Athletic Pressure' and Bullying as Tom Brady's Son
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Son Ben Sits Out Lavish Trips to Africa, Brazil with Parents (Exclusive)
Ciara Is Pregnant! Singer Is Expecting Another Baby with Husband Russell Wilson
Ciara Is Pregnant! Singer Is Expecting Another Baby with Husband Russell Wilson (Exclusive)
RILEY KEOUGH COVERS VANITY FAIR
Riley Keough Reveals Baby's Name - And It Includes Nods to Grandfather Elvis Presley and Late Brother
Kate Wasserbach Moore pregnant
Celebrity Designer Kate Wasserbach Moore Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby (Exclusive)
MARGOT ROBBIE-Barbie; RYAN GOSLING-Ken
'Barbie' and 'Ken' Rise in Baby Name Searches amid Film's Continued Success (Exclusive)
Adriana Lima
Adriana Lima Is ‘Persisting’ as a Model to Empower Young Girls, Including Daughter Valentina (Exclusive)
Gal Gadots Daughter Said How Appropriate When She Heard Mom Will Play Evil Queen In Snow White
Gal Gadot’s Daughter Said ‘How Appropriate’ When She Heard Mom Will Play Evil Queen in ‘Snow White’ (Exclusive)