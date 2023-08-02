Pregnant Bride Reveals Baby News to Guests During First Dance: 'What Better Way?' (Exclusive)

After COVID put off their nuptials, the newlyweds were happy to add an extra special event to their long-anticipated wedding celebration

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 2, 2023 11:41AM EDT
Photo:

Casey Eckman

Casey Eckman's first dance at her wedding was more unforgettable than most.

Casey and husband Tyler celebrated their wedding in September 2022, nearly a year after they got married in November 2021, in a small ceremony due to the pandemic.

When it came time to celebrate with their loved ones, the couple had a surprise in store — they found out they were expecting less than two months before exchanging vows again.

"Ironically, Tyler was away on his bachelor weekend when I found out!! So when he came home, our doggies had a nice surprise for him! We knew we couldn’t wait to share the wonderful news with our friends and family, and we thought, 'What better way to do it than at our wedding?'"

Tyler hid a Notre Dame-themed onesie in his jacket — in line with the theme of the wedding celebration — which he covertly slipped to his bride to unfurl behind his back during their first dance.

"I honestly was so excited to finally share our big news!" Casey tells PEOPLE. "However, there was a part of me that had a feeling that many of our guests already knew I was pregnant as I was already showing."

Casey shared the moment on TikTok and was shocked when she went viral, amassing over 14 million views on the video.

"We were completely shocked! The artist of our first dance song, Blane Howard, even reposted our video! We couldn’t believe it!"

Unfortunately, it hasn't caught the eye of Notre Dame just yet. "Tyler was born and raised a DIE HARD Notre Dame football fan. During football season, our lives revolve around their schedule," she explains. "Therefore, our entire wedding was Notre Dame theme — from our groomsmen’s navy blue tuxes to my bridesmaids' green dresses."

"It would be a dream to get a shoutout from Notre Dame! Now that our baby boy is here, we can't wait to get him to his first home game."

The pair welcomed son Ashton in April, weighing 7 lbs., 12 oz. and measuring 20 in.

"He's as healthy as could be and now that' he's 3 months, he has a smile that lights up the room!" the proud new mom shares. "We are so in love!! He is the perfect addition to our family!"

