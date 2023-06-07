Bethany Hamilton is adding a new sport to her resumé — rollerskating while pushing a stroller!

The pregnant pro surfer, 33, is proving that surfing may not be the only sport she excels at. In a video posted to her Instagram on Tuesday, the mom of three wears a pair of rollerblades and pushes a stroller with her son in tow as she effortlessly skates down the street.

"We've had this stroller for 8 years! It's been good," she wrote in her caption.

"Ready for more family adventures to come 👼🏽☀️ Less than 3 weeks till my due date!!!"

The athlete is currently pregnant with her fourth baby and is already mom to sons Micah, 2, Wesley, 4, and Tobias, 7, with husband Adam Dirks.

In March, Hamilton revealed that she would be having another baby in an Instagram video where she's enjoying time surfing with husband Adam Dirks, writing, "We've got SIX of us on board!!! 🤰🏼🥳🏄🏼‍♀️🤗☀️" in her caption.

"Adam and I, and our whole fam, are so excited to be growing our family! I believe that life is a gift, and each and every life has value."

"8 years in to motherhood, I've realized that I value my children more than I value 'my' time. I value my family more than I value other things like certain types of wealth or success," continued the mom, who lost her left arm in a shark attack when she was 13 and was the subject of the 2011 movie Soul Surfer.

"I believe a joy-filled family is wealth, and to know God, that is the most beautiful and precious wealth of all," she shared. "We can pursue so many things in life, but what if we pursued what is right in front of us: the beautiful blessing that is family?!"

"To those of you that know this blessing, I hope you are reminded and encouraged to fully embrace your gifts too. Adam and I are overjoyed and looking forward to welcoming our little bundle of joy this summer!" concluded Hamilton.

