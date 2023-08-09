Pregnant Becca Kufrin Celebrates Baby Boy on the Way at California Shower: 'Most Perfect Day'

"We are so lucky to have our big, combined family!" Kufrin said

By
Candace Ganger Powell is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work has previously appeared on TODAY, Newsweek, and Insider.
Published on August 9, 2023 05:01PM EDT
Pregnant Becca Kufrin Celebrates Baby Boy at California Shower: 'It Was the Most Perfect Day'
Becca Kufrin poses with mom, Jill Kufrin at her baby shower. Photo:

Becca Kufrin/Instagram

Bachelor Nation is about to grow by one unofficial member, thanks to alum Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacocb!

"Here comes the son 🌞💛" Kufrin wrote on Instagram on Tuesday alongside photos from the San Diego baby shower.

"I didn’t take nearly as many photos as I should have (didn’t even take one with my baby daddy) but that’s okay because we had the absolute best time at our California baby shower," she continued. "It was the most perfect day spoiling baby Jacobs Kufrin and I can already see how loved/supported he will be in just a few short weeks."

The glowing mom-to-be added, "Thank you to @mammajacobs@jkufy and @thomasajacobs for making this the most special day ever 💛🤍💙we are so lucky to have our big, combined family!"

Kufrin, 33, wore a two-piece baby blue crop top and floor-length skirt as she posed with her and Jacobs' moms, as well as a few friends who all donned smiles for the happy couple.

The California celebration comes three weeks after a baby shower in Kufrin's hometown, Prior Lake, Minnesota where they featured the theme, "Love You to the Moon and Back."

"Baby showered with so much love. We love you to the moon & back little man 💛" Kufrin captioned the post. "Thank you to all of our friends and family for spending the day with us. Words can’t express how full and happy our hearts are. Love you all!"

Kufrin and Jacobs announced their pregnancy news in April after meeting during Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 in 2021.

"Party of 5 coming September 2023. Little Bebe, we can’t wait to meet you, hold you, and watch you grow," Kufrin wrote at the time, noting their two dogs. "We already love you to the moon and back - mom & dad."

A few weeks later, the couple discovered they were having a boy and announced it on Instagram.

"LITTLE TOMMY 😅💙💙💙" Kufrin captioned the gender reveal video which shows Kufrin throwing a ball for Jacobs to hit and bust open. A baby blue powder erupted in the air and the two jumped for joy.

Jacobs commented, showing his joy for the reveal saying, "Daddy loves you so much baby boy 💙💙."

