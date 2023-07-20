Single Winning Powerball Ticket Worth $1.08 Billion Sold in Los Angeles

A single ticket sold in Los Angeles has won the $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot following Wednesday night’s drawing.

“California has a new Powerball BILLIONAIRE!" California lottery officials wrote on Twitter late Wednesday night. One lucky ticket sold at Las Palmitas Mini Market in Los Angeles was the only ticket across the country to match all 6 numbers in the July 19 #Powerball draw, winning the $1 Billion Powerball jackpot."

“The Golden State luck was in full force,” they added in a follow-up Tweet. “As California also sold SEVEN additional tickets that matched 5 numbers missing just the Powerball, winning $448,750 each, in Hayward, La Puente, Los Angeles, Northridge, San Francisco, Santa Clara, and South Lake Tahoe.”

"Congratulations to the 583,389 winning tickets from this draw alone and thank you for providing a HUGE win for California public schools. #CALottery," they concluded.

Additional information about the lucky winner has not yet been revealed.

Before taxes, the estimated cash value of the prize is $1.08 billion, and the ticket holder has a choice between this value or a lump-sum "cash value" payment of $558.1 million.



The winning numbers revealed Wednesday were 7, 13, 10, 24, and 11, and the Powerball number was 24, per the official Powerball website.

Wednesday’s amount stands as the seventh-largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever, and third-largest Powerball jackpot.

The Powerball has the largest lottery jackpot to date, with $2.04 billion being won on Nov. 7 of last year. The ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, California.

California Mega Millions and Powerball tickets. Justin Sullivan/Getty

"California Lottery makes its FIRST EVER Billionaire! One lucky ticket sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena matched all 6 numbers in the November 7 #Powerball draw," California lottery officials wrote on Twitter at the time.

"We are so excited and we just can't hide it," they added in a follow-up Tweet. "Not only did California have the BIG #Powerball winner, three more tickets matched 5 numbers missing just the Powerball in Gardena, Beaumont, and San Francisco. Congratulations to all our players!"

Just hours before sharing the exciting news, lottery officials announced that the jackpot, originally estimated at $1.9 billion, had climbed to $2.04 billion, "making it the world's largest lottery prize."

The winner of last year's record Powerball prize, Edwin Castro, recently dropped a whopping $25.5 million — or about 2.56% of his winnings — to purchase a mansion in the Hollywood Hills, per reports.