Powerball Jackpot Soars to $1 Billion: 'It Only Takes One Ticket to Win'

Feeling lucky? The Powerball jackpot has now reached an estimated $1 billion.

Monday night’s drawing of numbers 5, 8, 9, 17, 41 and a Powerball of 21 once again resulted in no winner, a repeat occurrence since April 19. The total jackpot has continued to surge and is now the third largest Powerball jackpot ever and the seventh largest U.S. lottery jackpot in history, officials said in a press release.

Lottery officials said the estimated cash payout of Wednesday’s draw will be $516.8 million, but once new ticket sales are taken into account, the grand prize could increase in value and surpass the $1 billion jackpot figure.

“This has become a historic jackpot run,” Drew Svitko, Powerball Product Group Chair and Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director, said in a statement on Tuesday.

“During this exciting time, we would like to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win this massive jackpot or any of Powerball’s other cash prizes. If you win the jackpot, sign your ticket, put it somewhere very safe, and reach out to your local lottery. Your lottery is always your best resource for information on how to claim a prize,” the statement continued.

This number is currently only surpassed by the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won last year, and the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won in 2016.

Not every ticket-holder went home empty handed, though. The top-winning tickets for other prizes in the Monday drawing included five tickets (CT, FL, KY, NY, PA) that matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes, per lottery officials. There were also three tickets (AR, GA, TX) that matched all five white balls and increased the $1 million prize to $2 million by including the Power Play option for an additional $1 per play.

Additionally, there were 88 tickets that won $50,000 prizes and 28 tickets that won $200,000 prizes.

In the Double Play drawing — a special feature available in certain jurisdictions that gives players a chance to match their Powerball numbers in a separate drawing with a prize of up to $10 million— two tickets in Maryland and Tennessee won $500,000 prizes.



According to lottery officials, the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The next drawing is on Wednesday night.