Powerball Prize Soars to $900 Million After No Jackpot Winner

The next chance to win is in Monday's drawing

Published on July 16, 2023 08:02PM EDT
Powerball
Photo:

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty

The Powerball jackpot has now grown to an estimated $900 million.

The lottery prize soared after no ticket won the estimated $875 million on Saturday, CNN reported. The winning numbers were 2, 9, 43, 55, 57 and Powerball 18.

However, Powerball said that three tickets sold in Colorado and Texas each won $1 million on Saturday, per CNN.

According to the outlet, the lottery noted that the estimated $465.1 million jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is the third-largest prize in Powerball history and the seventh-largest lottery jackpot in the U.S.

Powerball said that if the winning ticket is purchased on Monday, the winner can choose between an estimated $900 million annuity or a one-time lump sum payment of $465.1 million before taxes.

There has been no Powerball jackpot winner since the drawing on April 19.

