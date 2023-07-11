Powerball Jackpot Grows to $725 Million as No Winners Emerge for 35th Consecutive Drawing

The Powerball jackpot just keeps growing!

There were no matches for all six numbers for Monday night's drawing, and now the jackpot has grown to an estimated $725 million, according to Powerball officials.

"The Powerball® jackpot has resumed its climb up the record charts after eluding players again!" lottery officials wrote in a press release. "The jackpot now stands at an estimated $725 million for the next drawing on Wednesday, July 12."



The prize is the seventh-largest Powerball jackpot ever and comes with a cash option payout of an estimated $366.2 million.

Should there be a winner on Wednesday, they'll have a choice between "an annuitized prize worth an estimated $725 million" or a cash payment, per lottery officials.

"Both prize options are before taxes," officials said. "If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year."

On Monday, the six winning numbers — 2, 24, 34, 53, 58 and 13 — were at least lucky for a ticket-holder in Iowa, who won a $2 million Match 5 Power Play, and one in California, who won the $1 million Match 5 prize, officials said in a news release.

The last time the Powerball jackpot was won was in April, when a player from Ohio netted $252.6 million, per lottery officials. Since then, 35 consecutive drawings have not netted a jackpot winner.

At a cost of $2, Powerball tickets can be purchased in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

More than half of the proceeds from Powerball go back to the region where the ticket was sold, the lottery said.

Mega Millions has also been without a winner since April. When the numbers are drawn on Tuesday, the lottery will stand at $480 million, according to Mega Millions.

