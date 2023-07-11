Powerball Jackpot Grows to $725 Million as No Winners Emerge for 35th Consecutive Drawing

The Powerball jackpot, the seventh-largest in the lottery's history, has not had a winner since April

By
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work previously appeared in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, The Dallas Morning News, Eater and other publications.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 11, 2023 11:57AM EDT
SAN ANSELMO, CA - JANUARY 03: Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets are displayed on January 3, 2018 in San Anselmo, California. The Powerball jackpot and Mega Millions jackpots are both over $400 million at the same time for the first time. The Mega Millions $418 million jackpot would be the fourth largest and the $460 million Powerball jackpot would be the seventh largest in the game's history. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty

The Powerball jackpot just keeps growing!

There were no matches for all six numbers for Monday night's drawing, and now the jackpot has grown to an estimated $725 million, according to Powerball officials

"The Powerball® jackpot has resumed its climb up the record charts after eluding players again!" lottery officials wrote in a press release. "The jackpot now stands at an estimated $725 million for the next drawing on Wednesday, July 12."

The prize is the seventh-largest Powerball jackpot ever and comes with a cash option payout of an estimated $366.2 million.

Should there be a winner on Wednesday, they'll have a choice between "an annuitized prize worth an estimated $725 million" or a cash payment, per lottery officials.

"Both prize options are before taxes," officials said. "If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year."

On Monday, the six winning numbers — 2, 24, 34, 53, 58 and 13 — were at least lucky for a ticket-holder in Iowa, who won a $2 million Match 5 Power Play, and one in California, who won the $1 million Match 5 prize, officials said in a news release.

The last time the Powerball jackpot was won was in April, when a player from Ohio netted $252.6 million, per lottery officials. Since then, 35 consecutive drawings have not netted a jackpot winner.

At a cost of $2, Powerball tickets can be purchased in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

More than half of the proceeds from Powerball go back to the region where the ticket was sold, the lottery said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mega Millions has also been without a winner since April. When the numbers are drawn on Tuesday,  the lottery will stand at $480 million, according to Mega Millions.

Related Articles
6 Dead in Mount Everest Helicopter Crash
6 People Dead in Mount Everest Helicopter Crash
Actress and Advocate Channels First Barbie with Down Syndrome at Film Premiere â and Poses with Margot Robbie!
Actress and Advocate Channels First Barbie with Down Syndrome at Film Premiere — and Poses with Margot Robbie!
Couple of 19 Years Get Married After Learning Woman Had Just Days to Live
Okla. Woman Given Days to Live Married Partner of 19 Years. She Died 'Surrounded by Love'
Formerly conjoined twins separated
Formerly Conjoined Twins Going Home Weeks After Separation Surgery: ‘We Are So Grateful,’ Says Mom
Mother of seven graduates college, Ashley Payne and family at her college graduation
Florida Mom of 7 Graduates College as Class Valedictorian with Perfect GPA: 'Incredibly Honored'
This handout image courtesy of the New York State Police shows heavy flooding and washout on State Route 9W of the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Rockland County, New York, July 9, 2023.
35-Year-Old New York Woman Dies After Being 'Swept Away' in Front of Fiancé amid '1,000-Year' Storm
Image of a Powerball Ticket
Powerball Jackpot Grows to Estimated $675M — and the Next Drawing Is on Monday Night!
Penn. Sisters Michelle Hilferty and Monica Hogan Who Live on the Same Street Welcome Sons Hours Apart
Pennsylvania Sisters Who Live on the Same Street Welcome Sons Hours Apart at the Same Hospital
Private Plane Crashes in California
6 Dead After Private Plane Crashes in California
Twins Share a Hug After Being Separated for 5 Days in Tenn. NICU: 'Cutest Thing Ever,' Says Mom
Twins Share a Hug After Being Separated for 5 Days in Tenn. NICU: 'Cutest Thing Ever,' Says Mom
two chicago babies dead
2 Newborns Found in Daycare Bathroom Pronounced Dead After Mom Had 'Emergency Medical Situation'
8500 Lbs of Trash Left on Lake Tahoe Beaches After July 4, 2023
Over 8,500 Lbs. of Trash Left at Lake Tahoe Beaches After Fourth of July: 'Staggering'
3-Year-Old Dies After Leaving Fla. Apartment
3-Year-Old Dies After Wandering Away from Fla. Home and Getting Struck by Car: 'This Is a Nightmare'
Firefighters Rescue Dozens Stranded Mid-Air on One of the World's Highest Cable Car Rides
Firefighters Rescue Dozens Stranded Mid-Air on One of the World’s Highest Cable Car Rides
A&E documentary series Secrets of Miss America
Miss America Contestants Speak Out About Alleged Mistreatment from Pageant Executives in New Series
Emergency workers respond after a double-decker tour bus collided with an MTA bus in Manhattan
32 People Hospitalized After Double-Decker and City Bus Collide in Manhattan