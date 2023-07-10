Powerball Jackpot Grows to Estimated $675M — and the Next Drawing Is on Monday Night!

The Powerball jackpot, which hasn't been won since April, now stands at an estimated $675 million for Monday’s drawing.

On Saturday, the Powerball jackpot stood at $615 million — the ninth-largest Powerball jackpot ever and second-largest this year — as the six winning numbers 7, 23, 24, 32, 43, and 18, were called.

The following day, that number increased to an estimated $650 million — with a cash option of about $328.3 million — although it currently stands at an estimated $675 million, per Powerball's website. The cash option as of Monday afternoon is estimated at $340.9 million.

"The Powerball® jackpot that has been growing since April has powered through its 11th straight week," read a statement released over the weekend.

Although no tickets have matched all six numbers, lottery officials said that three tickets sold in Colorado, California, and Illinois matched five numbers, securing a $1 million prize win. Other winners included 42 tickets matching four out of five numbers, while $50,000 prizes were won by 32 tickets.

There have been no Powerball jackpot winners since April. Justin Sullivan/Getty

The last winner to claim the Powerball jackpot was on April 19 in Ohio, bagging a grand prize of $252.6 million.

Since then, there have since been “34 consecutive drawings without a big winner," the Powerball statement read.

Mega Millions' jackpot has also risen. Image (c) Kevork Djansezian/Staff/Getty Images

“The Powerball jackpot has been won two other times this year. A player in Washington won a $754.6 million jackpot in the Feb. 6, 2023 drawing, and a player in Virginia won a $162.6 million jackpot in the March 4, 2023 drawing,” Powerball added in its statement.

The next drawing is scheduled to take place on Monday at 10:59 p.m. EST.

Additionally, Mega Millions hasn't had any winners come forward for the latest jackpot, following the most recent draw on July 7, per CNN.

The Mega Millions jackpot is now at an estimated $480 million — the 14th largest sum in the lottery game’s history — paid out over 30 years with a $240.7 million upfront cash option.

Like Powerball, there have been no winners of the Mega Millions jackpot since April.

