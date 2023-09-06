'Power Rangers' Jason David Frank Remembered by Daughter in Birthday Post: ‘Can’t Put My Pain Into Words’

Actor Jason David Frank, who died by suicide in November, is being remembered by his daughter on what would have been his 50th birthday.

Jenna Rae Frank paid tribute to her late father on Monday, posting a touching message to Instagram honoring Frank on the date that marks his first birthday since his death.

"I can’t put my pain into words. I still can’t believe you’re gone," the 19-year-old began her post, which featured a photo of the father-daughter duo in a car together taken on his 49th birthday. The Power Rangers alum is pictured holding a card, a packet of Haribo Goldbears and a balloon that read Feliz Cumpleaños.

"I was with you on your birthday last year. I picked you up at the airport you were so happy to see me. You are my book to life, You taught me everything I know," Jenna continued in the post's caption. She also included a throwback photo of two unidentified children; a toddler and a young child.

Jenna Frank honored her late father, actor Jason David Frank, on what would've been his 50th birthday, Sept. 4. Jenna Frank/ Instagram

"You are more than just my dad . You are my very best friend , my partner in crime , my brother . You are everything in one . We struggled with the same mental problems . You always understood me when nobody else did . I WILL win this battle for you . I will break the curse . I promise . Happy 50th b- day pops! You always would tell me I’m your biggest angel . Now you’re mine . 💚," she concluded the post.

Jenna's tribute was rounded out with a photo of the teenager enjoying a meal with her father. She received an outpouring of support from her followers, including former Pink Power Ranger Amy Jo Johnson, who posted, "I love you @jennarfrank ❤️you are an incredible woman."

Frank was a mixed martial artist and best known for his role as Tommy Oliver (a.k.a. the Green/White Ranger) from the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers show, which ran from 1993 to 1995, as well as the 1995 movie adaptation.

Jason David Frank is best known for playing the Green Power Ranger from the original "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" series. Saban Entertainment / Everett

A rep for the actor confirmed his death in a statement to PEOPLE.

"Unfortunately, it is true. Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being," the statement read. "He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will be truly missed."

Though no cause of death was initially provided, Jason's wife Tammie Frank spoke exclusively to PEOPLE on behalf of their family in the hope of setting the record straight about his mental health.

Actor and martial artist Jason David Frank died by suicide in November 2022. Anna Pocaro/IndieWire/Penske Media via Getty

"My name is Tammie Frank, and my husband was Jason David Frank, who tragically lost his life to suicide just last week," she told PEOPLE at the time.

"I loved my husband, and we were trying to work through our problems. His death comes as much a shock to me as anyone else," she continued. "The truth is, I had no idea that Jason was thinking of ending things. Yes, he had struggled with mental health issues and depression before, but I could never predict what would happen that night."

Frank reprised his Power Rangers role in many projects within the franchise, including Power Rangers Zeo (1996), Power Rangers Turbo (1997) and Dino Thunder (2004). He made a cameo in the 2017 reboot.



In addition to wife Tammie and daughter Jenna, Frank is survived by his daughter Skye and sons Hunter and Jacob.



If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.