No one will ever accuse A.J. Jacobs of not being dedicated to his craft. After reading the entire Encyclopedia Britannica for his last book, The Know-It-All, Jacobs (a former EW editor) takes on the challenge of living an entire year following the rules of the Bible literally. We’re talking no coveting, no lying, and no shaving (”Day 95, I looked in the mirror today, and decided it’s official: I’ve become someone I’d cross the street to avoid”). While a tad obvious and one-note, The Year of Living Biblically is funny and educational for those who’ve been playing hooky from church. Even better — you get to sleep in on the sabbath. B