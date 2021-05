On his first studio album in five years, Sonny, Please, jazz’s greatest living improviser is as restlessly creative as ever, mixing standards and originals. At 76, Sonny Rollins remains the ”Saxophone Colossus,” projecting vitality and wisdom, especially on Noël Coward’s ”Someday I’ll Find You.” And his tenor-sax sound — bright, deep, and beautifully brittle — hasn’t been captured this clearly since his 1960s Impulse! sessions.