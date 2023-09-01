Post Malone Shows Off Weight Loss Progress in New Mirror Selfie

The musician shared in April that he began a lifestyle change after the birth of his daughter

Published on September 1, 2023 12:54AM EDT
Post Malone shares mirror selfie. Photo:

Post Malone/instagram

Post Malone is sharing a new update with his fans.

After confirming to fans in April that he changed his diet following the May 2022 birth of his daughter, the musician, 28, shared a new look at his weight loss transformation through a mirror selfie on Instagram.

In the photo, Malone looked straight at the camera as he stood inside a bathroom while wearing an all-black outfit. He shared the image with his 24.3 million Instagram followers by writing in the caption, "Introducing Viceroy Chungus VonBattlepass, i love you 🍻💕."

While many of his fans commented on his attire, others were quick to praise his progress, including Ty Dolla $ign, who wrote, "What up $lim!" Another social media user added, "I need to quit drinking soda."

The Grammy-winning artist shared during his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience earlier in August that decreasing his soda intake was one factor that helped his weight-loss journey. "Soda is so bad. It’s so good but so bad," he told Rogan, 56.

Post Malone performs at Accor Stadium
Post Malone performance photo.

 Don Arnold/WireImage

During the podcast appearance, he also shared an update on his weight by stating, "I was like 240 and now I'm like 185." The musician previously spoke out about the sugary drink in his initial Instagram post addressing his weight loss journey to his fans.

"I guess dad life kicked in and I decided to kick soda and start eating better so I can be around for a long time for this little angel," he wrote in an Instagram post in April. "Next up is smokes and brews, but I like to consider myself a patient man… lol!"

Being a father is something that the "Congratulations" artist, whose real name is Austin Post, has also not shied away from talking about. Prior to the arrival of his little one, he shared with PEOPLE that learning he would become a first-time father was something he was looking forward to.

"I'm excited for this next chapter in my life. I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad," he told PEOPLE. "Time to take care of my body and my family and friends and spread as much love as we can every day."

