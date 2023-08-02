Post Malone Reveals He Got Engaged 2 Years Ago in Las Vegas — and She Initially Said 'No'

Malone revealed he was engaged in June 2022 — the same time he revealed he welcomed a baby girl

Published on August 2, 2023
Post Malone performs during the 2023 BottleRock Napa Valley festival
The way Post Malone feels about his fiancée is "Chemical."

During a Wednesday episode of Call Her Daddy, Malone revealed new details about his engagement to his fiancée, whom he hasn't identified publicly.

"It was in [Las] Vegas," Malone (born Austin Post) told host Alex Cooper of the proposal, which he said happened two years ago.

"We’re not married – it was just a proposal," the 28-year-old singer clarified. "I had lost a significant amount of money at the table. We go upstairs and I’m off my rocker hammered and I was like, ‘Hey, you wanna marry me?' I got a ring and all this stuff. And she said 'no.' She’s like, ‘Ask me tomorrow’ and I was like, 'Alright.' And then I did and I was sober and it was nice."

The "Enough Is Enough" singer then said "she was right" and he always "knew" she was the one.

"I could tell... her heart is so massive," he said. "I've always wanted kids and a big family. And I could tell she was going to be a really good mama. And she's like, No. 1 mom in the f—ing universe."

Malone revealed he was engaged in June 2022 during an appearance on Sirius XM's The Howard Stern Show. At the time, he also said they welcomed a baby girl.

Opening up about his past struggles with alcohol, Malone explained his fiancée helped him get through it.

"I am responsible now," the "Circles" performer told host Howard Stern about his relationship with alcohol. "It was to a really rough point, and I couldn't get up off the floor for weeks."

He then spoke about his drinks of choice at the time and how it was affecting him. "It was screwdrivers," said Malone. "It was vodka, and it was bodying fifths and trying to hang in there and talking to people who weren't f—ing there."

"I just have super beautiful people around me, and I met a really beautiful person that made me feel like a human being again," said the rapper of his fiancée's assistance through the "dark" times. "It's the guidance out of the dark into the light… She saved my f—ing life — it's pretty epic."

Elsewhere in his Call Her Daddy episode, Malone said his biggest fear in life was "not being able to be there for my baby."

"That's why I tried to slow down on drinking, to take better care of my body," he said.

