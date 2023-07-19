Post Malone Meets Superfan Who Suffered Brain Hemorrhage: 'The Most Special Night Ever'

Post Malone made sure a very special fan had "simply the best experience" at a recent concert.

The rapper took time to meet with Garrett Belanger after his July 17 show at the Darien Lake Performing Arts Center near Buffalo, New York, as seen in videos posted on TikTok by Garrett's sister, Taylor Belanger. Garrett suffered a spontaneous brain hemorrhage in May 2022, according to a GoFundMe page raising money for his care, and is a Malone superfan.

In the clips on Taylor's account, under username @taylortheteacher0131, Malone can be seen chatting with Garrett and his family. "How are you dude? Hanging out?" the musician asks Garrett, before questioning the larger group, "Did y'all have fun?" Malone even responds in stride when one member of the group remarks that he's improved since the last time the family watched him perform.

"G finally met the man himself! Post was an absolute dream, so kind and so genuine. One of the [best] nights of our lives- G is still smiling!" Taylor wrote in the caption of her video.

Taylor also posted a second clip from the meet-and-greet, telling her followers that Malone "even wore the Garrett's Army shirt we made for him. The most special. Night ever."

In a video interview for Sunnyview Rehabilitation Hospital in 2022, Garrett and Taylor's mother, Gretchen Belanger, spoke about how her son listened to Malone's music during his recovery. The family initially got the attention of Malone when Taylor made a video directed at the "Sunflower" rapper last year. "When I tell you he's your biggest fan, I'm not kidding," Taylor said in the July 2022 TikTok. "He knows every word to every song on every album."

Malone responded in his own TikTok video that August, telling Garrett "Thank you for the support." "Keep kickin' ass, dude I can't wait to meet you man, whenever you're ready to rock and roll, I'm ready," Malone said in his message.



In Taylor's GoFundMe for Garrett, she detailed how her brother's brain malformation, called an arteriovenous malformation, led to the spontaneous hemorrhage. After being hospitalized, Garrett has been home since Aug. 24, 2022, but undergoes therapy four to five times a week.

"He is still unable to speak and has limited control of his body movements," the GoFundMe description explains. "Unfortunately, Garrett still gets admitted to the hospital often due to aspiration."

Luckily, support seems to be pouring in as Garrett's story has been publicized.

Malone is known to give back to his fans. Back in May, Malone even gifted the shoes off of his feet to a fan who seemingly customized a pair of sneakers for the singer.

