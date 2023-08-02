Post Malone Says He's the 'Happiest I've Ever Been' Since Welcoming His Daughter

The 'Sunflower' singer welcomed his first baby with his fianceé in 2022

By Hannah Sacks
Published on August 2, 2023 01:17PM EDT
CANNES, FRANCE - JUNE 22: Post Malone attends as Spotify hosts an evening of music with star-studded performances with The Black Keys and Post Malone during Cannes Lions 2022 at Spotify Beach on June 22, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Spotify)
Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Post Malone is admitting that his priorities have changed since having a daughter.

On a new episode of Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, the rapper, 28, opened up about welcoming his baby girl and how becoming a dad led him to scale back his drinking.

After being asked what his biggest fear in life was, Malone, real name Austin Post, shared that his fears have changed since having a daughter.

"I guess not being able to be there for my baby, which is a new fear," he explained. "That's why I tried to slow down on drinking, to take better care of my body."

Post Malone attends 2023 Songwriters Hall Of Fame

John Lamparski/WireImage

The "Sunflower" singer welcomed his first daughter in May 2022 with his fianceé.

Later in the episode, Malone joked that his best quality as a father is "having money" and that he thinks his baby's first words will be "my credit card number." All jokes aside, Malone shared he's the "happiest I've ever been, so you know, I'll pay all the money in the world."

He also talked about his relationship with his fiancée, saying that he "could tell that her heart is massive."

"I've always wanted kids and like, a big family. And I could tell she was going to be a really good mama. And she's like, No. 1 mom in the f---ing universe."

Post Malone
Frazer Harrison/Getty

The musician previousy opened up to Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe about his excitement for fatherhood, saying he was "pumped beyond belief."

"As a kid, I was like 4 or 5, and I had this little baby I would carry around everywhere," he shared when asked if he had always wanted to be a dad. "It was a baby doll. And I thought that was the coolest thing. I would take him around everywhere. And I don't know how long that lasted. But my mom still has it."

"I'm so pumped up," he added of becoming a father. "I'm going to be a hot dad."

