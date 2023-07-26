Post Malone Says Becoming a Father Slowed Down His Partying but Alcohol Is 'Very Much' a Weakness for Him

The singer and rapper spoke about the changes in his life in a new interview with Zane Lowe

Published on July 26, 2023 04:00PM EDT
YouTube

Post Malone is opening up about his new perspective since becoming a father.

The rapper, 28, sat down with Zane Lowe in an interview released Wednesday for a wide-ranging conversation about social anxiety, parenting, grappling with success and his relationship with alcohol ahead of the release of his new album Austin.

Malone revealed how having a child is pushing his partying lifestyle into the rearview mirror.

“Having a baby really put a lot into perspective, and it’s really slowed me down a lot, party-wise, going out and being crazy," he told the Apple Music host of the effect his daughter, now 14 months, has had on his life.  

He said that becoming a dad is "the most beautiful thing."

When asked if he was being sincere about his lifestyle change, the "Sunflower" singer explained that he's taking a step back from the nightlife and going out to shows.

"I just want to take some time now," he told the host. "And actually you mentioned all the accoutrement of success and everything that comes with that. Now I just want to take a second and enjoy it."

Malone added, "I never really got time or really had the bandwidth to experience the journey to its fullest. So I guess that's what I'm trying to do now."

The musician also addressed his relationship with alcohol, which he says is "very much" a weakness for him. However, he explained that he's "in a good spot" with it right now.

"I have a very hard time expressing myself via recording if I'm not a little f---ed up," he told Lowe. "It's a good spot now because if I'm not recording or I'm not talking to people or if I'm not doing shows, I really do drink just to have fun. It's having a beer with my dad or with my bud."

Post Malone on Zane Lowe
Zane Lowe and Post Malone.

Courtesy of Apple

As a result, Malone has settled into his life as a family man.

"I really love hanging out with my baby, hanging out with the lady, playing video games, and in my garage working on projects. That's what I love to do," he said.

Malone's new album, Austin, will be released July 28, while his tour continues through the summer until the final show Aug. 19.

