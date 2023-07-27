Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish and Post Malone Are All Smiles in Spotify's Billions Club: The Series Trailer — Watch!

Bad Bunny, Post Malone and Billie Eilish are celebrating billions with Spotify!

On Wednesday, Spotify announced the launch of Billions Club: The Series and the three stars are the first to take part in it. The series will live on the Today's Top Hits Instagram and TikTok.

"Spotify's Billions Club was first established as a celebration of artistry and the cultural impact of incredible songs. Billions Club: The Series is going to take that to the next level," Ashley Graver, Head of Pop, Dance, and Indie Artist Partnerships tells PEOPLE exclusively.

In the video series, stars will have the opportunity to choose how to celebrate one of their songs hitting one billion streams by creating a unique experience with their Spotify Billions plaque.

The teaser trailer, which was shot and produced by OBB, gives a sneak peek at how each musician is celebrating the milestone.

"How am I supposed to believe that a billion people have listened to this song," the "TV" singer, 21, says, as the "WHERE SHE GOES" singer, 29, adds, "Well, we're here celebrating the success of my music on Spotify."

Malone, 28, says, "It feels super cool that this song does connect with people. And I'm just happy to bring joy into anyone's life when I can."

The screen then turns black and the words "big songs," "bigger artists" and "billions of streams" appear in large letters.

Jack Bridgland

Though there is no official launch date for the series, the teaser ends with the words "coming soon."

"Our goal at Spotify is always to bring fans closer to the music and artists they love. OBB, who shot and directed the series, perfectly captured the euphoria from each artist as they commemorated their milestones in their own unique ways," Graver says. "We're looking forward to seeing the reaction to the series, and for listeners globally to share the joy that music brings."

The series is an extension of the Billions Club, a playlist first launched in 2020 which includes all of the songs on Spotify that have hit the major milestone. After the achievement, Spotify gifts artists the Billions Club plaque.

Currently, the Puerto Rican star has four songs — all from his 2022 studio album Un Verano Sin Ti — in the Billions Club. Malone has two, one of which is "Sunflower" — a song featured on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Eilish has one, her collaboration with Khalid titled "lovely."