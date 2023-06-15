Possible Hepatitis A Contamination Prompts Recall of Frozen Fruit Sold at Walmart, Costco and HEB

A food manufacturer from Salem, Oregon, has issued a voluntary recall of specific packages of frozen fruit that contain strawberries grown in Mexico, due to the potential for hepatitis A contamination.

Willamette Valley Fruit Co. issued the voluntary recall on Monday, noting that the affected products were distributed to Walmart locations throughout various states, where they were packaged as Great Value Sliced Strawberries, Great Value Mixed Fruit and Great Value Antioxidant Blend from Jan. 24 to June 8.

The products were also distributed to Costco Wholesale Stores in Colorado, Texas, California and Arizona as Rader Farms Organic Fresh Start Smoothie Blend from Oct. 3 2022 and June 8, as well as at HEB stores in Texas from July 18, 2022 to June 8 as Rader Farms Organic Berry Trio.

In a statement released by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday, the organization said that there have been no illnesses associated with the voluntary recall.

The FDA warned that signs of hepatitis A exposure include fatigue, jaundice, dark urine, pale stool and potentially liver failure.

The group added that those who may have consumed affected products should “consult with their health care professional or local health department to determine if a vaccination is appropriate, and consumers with symptoms of hepatitis A should contact their health care professionals or the local health department immediately.”

Jeff Zelevansky/Getty

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), hepatitis A is typically not transmitted through person-to-person contact. Instead, it is commonly spread through close physical contact that includes sexual activity or sharing needles, or through fecal-oral contact.

Consumers are being asked not to consume the affected products and either discard or return them to the store for a refund.

Consumers with further questions can contact Willamette Valley Fruit Co. by calling (800) 518-9865 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST.

