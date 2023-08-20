Portugal Named the Best European Country to Retire, New Study Finds

Spain and Italy followed as the second and third best counties in Europe to retire, the study said

By
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice
Nicholas Rice is a Staff Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 20, 2023 12:36PM EDT
Portugal
Photo:

Brandon Rosenblum/Getty

Portugal is for the people!

The country is the best place in Europe to retire, according to a new study from Moving to Spain, an organization that helps Americans relocate.

Portugal has a retirement score of 7.83 out of 10, per the study, which notes it is "a safe country" that is home to a high population of those aged 65 and over.

The website also states that the European destination "offers plenty of sunshine, good-quality beaches, as well as a reasonably low cost of living."

"One of the many things Portugal is famous for is its wine and port. Add spectacular golf courses and wonderful scenery, and it is the complete package," Moving to Spain states.

Portugal

Alexandr Spatari/ Getty

Coming in next on the organization's list of the best places to retire in Europe are Spain and Italy, which both earned a score of 7.31 out of 10.

Looking at Spain, the website highlighted how the life expectancy there is the "second highest in Europe, behind Switzerland," which it said is "helped by excellent and affordable healthcare."

It also included that a Spanish retirement visa is "well-established and easy to qualify for," and perfect for those who love the beach.

Italy, meanwhile, the website said, offers a laid back lifestyle and features a higher percentage of people aged 65 and above than any other country in Europe.

Following behind Spain and Italy is Greece (6.70), Bulgaria (6.39) and France (5.36).

