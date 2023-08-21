Porsha Williams Breaks Down at Having to Miss Mother's Day with Daughter: 'Overwhelmed' (Exclusive)

Porsha Williams Guodabia is opening up about missing an important holiday while filming for Stars on Mars.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at the next episode of the reality TV show, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 42, revealed that she was struggling after discovering that it was Mother's Day. "The biggest challenge for me coming here had to be being away from my baby girl," she says in a confessional of her daughter Pilar.

"I've never been away from her on Mother's Day and knowing that I wasn't going to get a big ole hug from her was difficult. I'm definitely a little bit overwhelmed today."

"Because this experiment has the competition aspect, I just don't really want to show that weakness," she says in a voiceover as the episode cuts from the confessional to her crying in her room. "This has taken true dedication."

"This is bringing out the fighter in me. Moms just get it done. You know, we go in the closet. We cry it out. We have a break down. Honey, and you would never know," she finishes with a laugh.

The reality TV star shares her 4-year-old daughter with ex Dennis McKinley. Williams Guodabia and her husband share a blended family, which includes her daughter and his older children Ximena, 10, Benjamin, 11, Christian, 12, Nicole, 24, and Quentin, 26.

In March, Williams Guodabia shared an update on her daughter Pilar and talked about growing her family with her husband as she spoke to PEOPLE exclusively. "She loves her brothers and sisters, which is so beautiful. I mean, she was an only child, to boom. She's got two sisters and three brothers overnight. And they're so patient and loving with her," said Williams Guodabia of her daughter.

"She's the youngest running around the house, so they have to practice patience with her. She runs the house still, but it's great."

Williams Guodabia said that she was proud to be raising a daughter who "really shows her personality."

"She's strong-minded. She's silly. I love that about her. She's so silly. She likes to prank you and tease you," the proud mom said to PEOPLE.

Williams Guodabia also said that another baby wasn't entirely out of the question. "I want one too," she admitted. "So we'll keep praying and we'll see what God's going to do."