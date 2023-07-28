Portia de Rossi is showing us all how she keeps her hair looking good.

It’s no secret that between heat and chemicals, constant styling can be bad news for tresses. That’s why de Rossi, 50, is raving about a particular salon sensation. “I am so impressed with Janine Jarman @curlcult @janinejarman curlcult.com that I had to post the ugliest pic of myself getting a perm just to prove to you what a genius this woman is!” the actress captioned an Instagram picture on Wednesday after declaring, “THIS IS A PERM, PEOPLE!!”

In the photo, a smiling de Rossi was makeup-free as she showed off what looked like a large explosion of gray flexirod rollers in her hair. Several smaller orange ones shaped the front of her face. “@curlcult has created a patent pending formula which makes beach waves a reality. It’s vegan, my hair feels healthy, and no more hot tools. I love it. I air dry my hair and I always have loose waves no matter how humid it is outside,” the Ally McBeal alum wrote of the treatment.

For any skeptics still unsure about the so-called miracle formula, de Rossi added, “Btw — I am not getting paid for this. I just had to let everyone know that I’m bringing the perm back 😜😃”

Janine Jarman, Curl Cult Founder, stands by the Australian talent’s claims. “Portia’s perm is one of our signature sets that makes natural voluminous waves and because Curl Cult’s permanent texture system is also a protein treatment, I was able to safely perm the highlighted hair. Portia’s waves will air dry to perfection (no styling required!) and last 3-6 months,” Jarman said in a press release.

Kris Jenner/Instagram

The Arrested Development actress showed off her stunning results in a carousel of images appearing to be pleasantly surprised by the look.

In January, she used her 50th birthday to arrange another surprise — a vow renewal with longtime partner Ellen DeGeneres. The two have been married for more than a decade after tying the knot in 2008. On Jan. 31, family and friends gathered for what they thought was de Rossi celebrating another year of life, when the model entered her residence wearing her Zac Posen gown from the original ceremony.

As de Rossi approached DeGeneres, 65, the brides and their guests were treated to a special acoustic arrangement by Grammy-winner Brandi Carlile. Kris Jenner, who is close friends with the couple, served as the wedding officiant. "These two are couples goals and continue to amaze me with how cute they are together, a match made in heaven. Two peas in a pod. Their love and commitment to one another is amazing and it makes me so happy that they have each other to love and cherish and grow old with,” Jenner stated during her speech.

When it came time for de Rossi to speak, she started with “Surprise!”

"You don't have to say anything at all but when I was thinking about what would make my birthday really special, apart from being with family and friends, it was reminding you that you're the most important thing in the world to me,” she told DeGeneres.