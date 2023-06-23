Porsha Williams Celebrates Her 42nd Birthday in a Teeny-Tiny Thong Bikini: 'So Blessed'

Porsha Williams is celebrating another year by showing off her physique!

The TV personality and Real Housewives of Atlanta alum toasted another trip around the sun on Thursday. She celebrated her 42nd birthday on Instagram with a handful of stunning pics — taken in a thong bikini and with plenty of balloons by her side.

"Happy Birthday To me," Williams wrote. "Thank you for all the well wishes. ❤️ I’m loving life and so blessed to see 42🍫! #Freespirit #BlessesdNHighlyFavored #PJMomma #MrsGuobadia"



"Ps: To all@my booskies hubby swept me off to St. Barts but we will celebrate when I get back 😘 Love you."

For the images, in which she tagged her own Go Naked Hair brand, Williams posed in a black bikini and sheer black cover-up to match. The pics showed Williams smiling big and giving a look at her attire from all angles, as she even posed with some heart-shaped balloons and blew a kiss to really mark the day.

Several of Williams' famous pals wished her well for her birthday in the comment section, including fellow Real Housewives alum Phaedra Parks, Nene Leaks, Kim Zolciak, and pop star Tinashe.

"So HOT! happy birthday," Tinashe wrote.

Back in March, the TV personality opened up to PEOPLE about having a mini-me on her hands with daughter Pilar Jhena (PJ), 4. As she explained, she "runs the house."

"She loves her brothers and sisters, which is so beautiful. I mean, she was an only child, to boom. She's got two sisters and three brothers overnight. And they're so patient and loving with her," Williams said at the time.

"She's the youngest running around the house, so they have to practice patience with her. She runs the house still, but it's great."

"Sometimes I have to just pause when we're walking upstairs, and she's bossing me. I'm like, 'Really? Wow, you just going to raise hell all over again. Dang,' " she added. "We don't even really call her PJ, a lot of times. We just call her little P, or PP, because it's like you're just little Porsha."

Porsha Williams celebrates her 42nd birthday on Instagram. Porsha Williams/ Instagram

When it comes to co-parenting with ex Dennis McKinney, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum noted that it was a "good balance."

"When you first go through some rough patches in life, it's like, 'Oh, Lord.' You start thinking about the worst for your child, the worst situation they're going to end up in, when in actuality, she has so much more where we are now," she added.

Williams has been enjoying her blended family with husband Simon Guobadia — a family that includes his older children Ximena, 10, Benjamin, 11, Christian, 12, Nicole, 24, and Quentin, 26. But another baby isn't out of the question, she revealed.

"I want one too," she said. "So we'll keep praying and we'll see what God's going to do."

