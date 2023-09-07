AI Led to Her Wrongful Arrest for Carjacking at 8 Months Pregnant: 'This Can Happen to Anyone of Color' (Exclusive)

Porcha Woodruff was brushing up the edges of her youngest daughter’s hair while her eldest looked for her school uniform jacket, when Detroit police officers knocked on her door one February morning and told her she was under arrest for suspected carjacking.

At first, Porcha thought her kids and fiancé, Michael, were playing a joke on her — some spin on their favorite YouTube pranksters. “Are you kidding, carjacking?” she said, opening the door wide, her white t-shirt straining over her protruding belly. “Do you see that I am eight months pregnant?”

Grabbing his phone, Michael quickly shot a video as an officer frisked the mother of his unborn son. “She’s putting handcuffs on her,” her daughter, Jamiah, then 6, exclaimed, her voice breaking.

Porcha Woodruff, around the time of her arrest. Courtesy Porcha Woodruff8BIM

The very-pregnant Porcha had nothing to do with the carjacking — but awaiting arraignment at the Detroit Detention Center, the 32-year-old learned she bore some resemblances to another Black woman who allegedly had. Facial recognition technology had picked up 73 potential matches, police say, including Porcha’s booking photograph from eight years prior, which dated back to her mid-20s, when she was arrested on a charge of driving with an expired license.

Facial recognition technology pulled Porcha Woodruff's 2015 mugshot (L) and overlooked her more recent driver's license photograph from 2021 also on file. Courtesy of the Law Office of Ivan L. Land P.C.C

After Porcha was identified by the technology as a potential suspect, the carjacking victim picked that same photo from an array of six options — making Porcha the first woman in the country to report being wrongfully arrested based on a false match. At least six people have been misidentified using the technology. All of those people are Black — and half of them were arrested by the Detroit Police Department. (Black and Asian people are 10 to 100 times more likely to be misidentified than White people by the technology, according to the National Institute of Standards and Technology.)

For more on Porcha Woodfuff's ordeal, subscribe now to PEOPLE, or pick up this week's issue, on newsstands Friday.

“This can happen to anyone of color,” Porcha tells PEOPLE. She filed a civil complaint with the Southern Division of the Eastern District of Michigan last month. “I have two Black daughters and now a Black son,” she adds. “I had to stand up: How many other cases have slipped through the cracks– with people sitting in jail for something they didn’t do?”



At a press conference in August, Detroit Police Chief James E. White promised that the department would immediately reform its use of facial recognition technology “to ensure that nothing like this happens again.”

Now, the same facial recognition image cannot be recycled for witness identification, and the officer showing the photo array will not know which photo is of the suspect.

In jail the day of her arrest, Porcha felt an anxiety attack coming on. She had taken time off nursing school after a doctor advised ample rest for her difficult pregnancy. “If I go into shock mode, I could lose my son,” she realized. She paced the cell, checking her pulse, trying to calm herself.

Porcha Woodruff. Nic Antaya/The New York Times/Redux

Diagnosed with gestational diabetes, she could only drink a concentrated juice during her 11-hour arrest. With no chairs available, she waited out her arrest on a hard concrete bench without back support. When she was finally released on a $100,000 bail at 7 p.m., Michael rushed her to the emergency room, where she complained of “whole belly tightening,” according to medical records noting early contractions, included in the civil complaint.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Porcha’s daughters now joke that baby Mason, born this March, went to jail even before he was born. Also in March, her carjacking charges were dismissed. The case remains open.

“We can put a stop to mistakenly identifying Black people in biased situations,” Porcha says, noting that if she had not been pregnant, she might still be in jail. “My son saved me. So I’m just trying to do my job to save someone else.”

