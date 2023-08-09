Popeyes Is Giving Out Free Chicken Sandwiches to Honor the Menu Item's Original Release Date

Whether you prefer classic, spicy or blackened, everyone can agree that free chicken sandwiches are the tastiest.

On Aug. 12, four years to the day after Popeyes introduced its chicken sandwich and kicked off the “chicken sandwich wars,” the chicken chain is offering a BOGO special.

Here’s the deal: guests buying a classic, spicy, blackened or bacon and cheese chicken sandwich combo on Saturday can score a chicken sandwich for free. For the free a la carte sandwich, customers can choose between the classic, spicy or blackened chicken.

The freebie is only good when ordering on the Popeyes app or on Popeyes.com, but is good for pick-up or delivery.



Popeyes introduced a chicken sandwich to its menu for the first time on Aug. 12, 2019 and tweeted about the release. This simple menu addition unknowingly kicking off the “chicken sandwich wars” when Chick-fil-A replied that it was already selling chicken sandwiches. The chains bounced back and forth on social media, debating which chicken chain had the better sandwich. Other fast food spots like Wendy’s also joined in on the fun.

The cultural phenomenon took the internet by a storm, prompting fans to test out the sandwiches and causing Popeyes to sell out of the crispy chicken sandwich in just two weeks. The sandwich has been on the Popeyes menu since, with new flavors and deals for the item popping up every few months.

For fans that can’t wait until the weekend to score a food freebie, Pizza Hut has a cheesy option on Wednesday. On Aug. 9, customers ordering a large pizza from the pizza chain can grab a free, large, 1-topping pizza. The deal works in-store and online, all guests have to do is use the promo code FREEPIZZA.