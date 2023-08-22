Popeyes Adds a New Flavor of Wings for Football Season

Popeyes has a new menu item that will leave customers' taste buds tingling.

The fast food chicken chain is launching sweet ‘n spicy wings to prepare their menu for game day gatherings. The new wings are marinated and cooked until they’re crispy. Then, the handheld snack gets tossed in a blend of chili, garlic and ginger.

Orders of six wings for this limited-time flavor start at $6 and are now available at participating Popeyes locations.

In addition to feeding hungry football fans, the fried chicken restaurant is revving up to celebrate the “sweet and spicy grandmas” that inspired this new menu drop.

Popeyes is celebrating all of the sweet and spicy southern grandmas this National Grandmothers Day. Popeyes

In honor of National Grandmother’s Day on Oct. 8, select Popeyes locations in New York, Los Angeles and New Orleans will give out special greeting cards for grandmas with the purchase of a $5 Popeyes gift card. The giveaway starts on Sept. 25.

This month, the chain has also been celebrating its famed chicken sandwich, which broke the internet in 2019.

On Aug. 12, guests were offered a BOGO deal on the iconic sandwich in honor of its four-year anniversary. Customers were able to buy a combo meal of any iteration of the sandwich – the original, which released in 2019, or its spicy or blackened versions that followed – to receive a free a la carte sandwich of their choice.

The blackened chicken sandwich made its debut in November 2022, but got an official spot on the menu in June.

The breading-free sandwich features whole chicken breasts marinated in a Cajun and Creole-inspired blend. The chicken is placed between a brioche bun with crisp pickles. For an extra kick, customers can choose between spicy mayo or classic house mayo to top their sandwich.