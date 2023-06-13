Popeyes Is Giving Out Free Sides in June — Plus 2 New Add-Ons to Their Chicken Sandwiches

Just in time for summer, Popeyes has debuted two new meal toppings and made one of its popular chicken sandwiches a permanent menu item. To celebrate? They're giving away free sides!

The fast food chain announced they're now offering a bacon and cheese add-on for any chicken sandwich, giving diners even more tasty options. The smoked bacon and Havarti cheese each start at $1.50.

Additionally, the Blackened Chicken Sandwich, which debuted in November, will now be available at restaurants across the U.S. and Canada, marking the first time Popeyes has made a permanent addition to its chicken sandwich offerings.



In honor of its expanded menu options, the restaurant is offering an extra regular side for free when customers purchase a chicken sandwich combo. The promo, which will run until June 25, is only available on Popeyes.com or the app.



Popeyes first released their chicken sandwich in August 2019 and was met with immediate enthusiasm. The popularity only grew with what was being called #ChickenWars. It started on Aug. 19, when Popeyes' Twitter account sent a "Y'all good?" tweet in response to a tweet Chick-fil-A had posted about its original chicken sandwich, which read, "Bun + Chicken + Pickles = all the ❤️ for the original."

Wendy's then got in on the action by tweeting a photo of its own chicken sandwich alongside the message, "Y'all out here fighting about which of these fools has the second best chicken sandwich."

Popeyes' original chicken sandwich sold out nationwide in about two weeks but was later reintroduced to the menu in October 2019.



Then in October 2021, customers got the option to spice up their Popeyes Chicken Sandwich or chicken nuggets with Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce — a sweet and spicy sauce inspired by Megan's sassy personality, according to a press release.

Megan and Popeyes also released a line of co-branded merchandise dubbed "Thee Heat." The collaborative items include bikinis, long sleeve shirts, hats, tumblers and Popeyes chicken tenders plush dog toys. On top of all that, Megan and Popeyes have taken their relationship to the next level, with Megan becoming a franchise owner of her very own Popeyes restaurant.