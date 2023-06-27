Popeyes Is Giving Away Free Chicken Sandwiches for More Than 10 Days with a BOGO Deal

Customers can score a free chicken sandwich from June 29 to July 9 when they order any chicken sandwich combo

Published on June 27, 2023 04:05PM EDT
Popeyes chicken sandwiches
Popeyes is giving away free chicken sandwiches in a BOGO deal. Photo:

Courtesy of Popeye's

Chicken lovers rejoice!

Popeyes is celebrating July 4th and National Friend Chicken Day (July 6) with a buy-one-get-one deal. In honor of the two holidays, the fast food chain has announced that customers can buy any chicken sandwich combo and get any a la carte chicken sandwich for free.

The promo, which starts June 29 and will run until July 9, is online only — so it's available on Popeyes.com or the app. The offer will also be available on DoorDash starting July 3 through July 9, while supplies last. It's limited to one free sandwich per order, but nothing is stopping you from cashing in once a day for a week straight.

This comes after the restaurant made one of its popular chicken sandwiches a permanent menu item earlier this month. 

A Popeyes restaurant is seen on February 21, 2017 in Miami, Florida. Burger King and Tim Horton's owner Restaurant Brands International has announced plans on buying Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in a deal valued at $1.8 billion
The deal, celebrating the 4th of July and National Fried Chicken Day, starts June 29 through July 9.

Joe Raedle/Getty

The blackened chicken sandwich, which debuted in November, is now available at restaurants across the U.S. and Canada, marking the first time Popeyes has made a permanent addition to its chicken sandwich offerings.

Beyond the blackened option, the new BOGO offer also includes the classic, spicy and bacon and cheese sandwiches.

Popeyes first released their chicken sandwich in August 2019 and it was met with immediate enthusiasm.

The popularity only grew with what was being called #ChickenWars. It started when Popeyes' Twitter account sent a "Y'all good?" tweet in response to a tweet Chick-fil-A had posted about its original chicken sandwich, which read, "Bun + Chicken + Pickles = all the ❤️ for the original."

Wendy's then also got in on the action by tweeting a photo of its own chicken sandwich alongside the words, "Y'all out here fighting about which of these fools has the second best chicken sandwich."

Popeyes' original chicken sandwich sold out nationwide in about two weeks but it was later reintroduced to the menu in October 2019.

