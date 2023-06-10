Pope Francis to Skip Sunday Public Blessing Following Intestinal Surgery, Doctor Says

The pope, 86, is skipping the ceremony under doctors’ advice, following his three-hour intestinal surgery on Wednesday

By Escher Walcott
Published on June 10, 2023 01:08PM EDT
Pope Francis delivering a blessing message
Pope Francis. Photo:

Franco Origlia / Getty Images

Pope Francis will not be leading Sunday’s blessing as he continues to heal from intestinal surgery.

The pope, 86, is skipping the ceremony under doctors’ advice, following his three-hour surgery on Wednesday — in which he was admitted due to “recurring” symptoms caused by an abdominal hernia — reporters were told on Saturday.

Surgeon Sergio Alfieri, who operated on the pope, said he is doing “absolutely well” after the procedure and said doctors are being cautious to ensure “the least strain on the abdominal wall in order to allow the implanted mesh and the muscle fascia repaired to heal optimally.”

The pope was placed under general anesthesia during his surgery, as doctors repaired a hernia with the insertion of a prosthetic support netting. Painful scarring from previous abdominal surgeries was also removed. 

Pope Francis leads the weekly general audience in Saint Peter's Square, Vatican City, 07 June 2023.
Pope Francis is recovering from intestinal surgery.

ETTORE FERRARI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock 

"Only three days have passed. We asked the Holy Father to be prudent and avoid the strain [of standing up],” Dr. Alfieri told reporters.

“In the next few days, if he's not careful about healing, the netting could tear and he'll be back in the operating room. If he has a careful recovery, he'll be back better," the physician added.

Dr. Alfieri also noted that “all paraments are regular" with the pope, and he is currently on a semiliquid diet with no fever. He said the religious figure would most likely remain in the hospital for “at least the whole of next week.”

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni told reporters that the Pope will recite the Sunday noon prayer from his hospital bed privately, and will unite “the faithful who want to accompany him, wherever they are.”

Pope Francis delivers his Urbi Et Orbi blessing in St. Peter's Square on April 20, 2014.
Doctors have advised the pope to refrain from exerting himself in order to heal. Franco Origlia/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Bruni added in a separate statement that those attending Sunday’s blessing will hear a speech from the pope read out by a Vatican cardinal instead.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Vatican announced Pope Francis’ intestinal surgery earlier this week. 

"At the end of the General Audience, the Holy Father went to the A. Gemelli University Hospital where in the early afternoon he will undergo a surgical operation of laparotomy and plastic surgery of the abdominal wall with prostheses under general anesthesia,” the Vatican said in a statement to PEOPLE.

“The stay at the health facility will last several days to allow for the normal postoperative course and full functional recovery," the Vatican continued.

The Pope was previously hospitalized in late March after seeking treatment for bronchitis, the Vatican said at the time. The pontiff was hospitalized at Gemelli Polyclinic where he received antibiotics administered intravenously, per the Associated Press.

Related Articles
Pope Francis leads the weekly general audience in Saint Peter's Square, Vatican City, 07 June 2023.
Pope Francis Hospitalized in Rome for Surgery on His Intestine
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 25: Pope Francis travels through Central Park to meet and greet New Yorkers on September 25, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
Pope Francis Jokes He's 'Still Alive' After Leaving Hospital for Bronchitis Treatment
Pope Francis general weekly audience appeal for peace
Pope Francis Offers Prayers During Annual Easter Service After Recent Hospitalization
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 25: Pope Francis travels through Central Park to meet and greet New Yorkers on September 25, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
Pope Francis Will Be Hospitalized for a 'Few Days' with Respiratory Infection, Vatican Says
Al Roker Talks About His Health Crisis on First Day Back at Today
Al Roker Returns to 'Today' for First Weather Report After Knee Surgery: 'We're Putting It to Use'
Deborah Roberts and Al Roker during a Christmas caroling surprise
Al Roker's Wife Deborah Roberts Says He's 'Moving a Little Slowly' After Knee Surgery 
tamra judge
Tamra Judge Opens Up About 'Painful' Abdominoplasty After Life-Saving Hernia Surgery
Pope Benedict
Pope Francis Requests 'Special Prayer' for 'Very Sick' Predecessor Pope Benedict XVI
Dylan Dreyer courtesy photos
Dylan Dreyer Reveals Son Calvin, 6, Was Diagnosed with Celiac Disease After Stomach Ulcer (Exclusive)
JamieLynn and AmieLynn, Conjoined Twin Girls Separated at Cook Children’s Medical Center Make History
Conjoined Twin Sisters Undergo Successful Surgery to Separate at 4 Months Old
Pope Francis leaves the Syriac Catholic Cathedral of Our Lady of Salvation (Sayidat al-Najat) in Baghdad
Pope Francis Is in 'Good General Condition' After Undergoing Colon Surgery
Rome Pope Francis impart the blessing of the Angelus at noon in Rome
Pope Francis Makes First Public Appearance Since Colon Surgery, Leads Prayer from Hospital Balcony
Pope francis
Pope Francis Dismisses Rumors That He's Planning to Resign
Pope Francis Visits Philippines - Day 2
Pope Francis Under Observation After Undergoing Colon Surgery in Rome: 'A Scheduled Surgical Intervention'
Brooklinn Khoury
Brooklinn Khoury's Health Journey — from Pitbull Attack to Final Surgery
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 19: Actor Jeremy Renner arrives at Lucrecia Martel's "Muta" presented by MIU MIU at a private residence on July 19, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MIU MIU)
A Timeline of Jeremy Renner's Snowplow Accident and His Ongoing Recovery