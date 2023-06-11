16 Customer-Loved Pool Floats That’ll Arrive Before Summer Really Heats Up — Starting at $11

We’ve entered relaxation mode thanks to the onset of warm weather! One of the best ways to make summer even better is by lounging in the water, whether you’re hanging poolside or at the beach in your new favorite swimsuit. While drifting in the water solo is fun, the experience wouldn’t be complete without a pool float.

If last summer’s float has popped or you’re looking to upgrade your swimming setup, then you’re in luck because we’ve rounded up 16 customer-loved inflatables from Amazon, Nordstrom, Revolve, Wayfair, and more. Snap up a pool accessory or two today, and they’ll arrive before summer is officially here.

Shop Customer-Loved Pool Floats

Check out this inflatable pizza slice, which looks yummy enough to eat… almost. The nearly 6-foot-long pool float comes with a padded crust and is relaxing enough to spend the summer on. It's made of vinyl that’s resistant to puncturing, tearing, and sun and water damage. Purchase just one slice to create the perfect pool lounger for a solo pool session, or pick up eight so you can tie them together to make one gigantic floating pizza for family and friends to enjoy. It’s racked up more than 1,100 perfect ratings from shoppers who love how comfortable and roomy it is.

Amazon

Buy It! Joyin Pizza Slice Pool Float, $31.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com



If you're looking to be more comfortable on the water, this laidback float from Intex is your ticket to relaxation. The chair has a gentle slope design that will make you feel like you're relaxing in your favorite chair. Plus, it’s 43 percent off and would be a great Father’s Day present. It comes with two cup holders for storing your favorite beverages and heavy-duty handles that make transporting it a breeze. One satisfied customer in a review noted: “Love how I can sit up out of the pool, yet still float while reading and getting my vitamin B… sunshine!”

Intex

Buy It! Intex Inflatable Floating Pool Recliner Chair, $55.99 (orig. $98.99); wayfair.com



With the Expawlorer Inflatable Dog Pool Float, your pup can enjoy a relaxing day on the water, too. It’s made from a thick, durable material, so it’s tough enough to stand up against sharp nails. The 50-by-29-inch float is ideal for dogs of all sizes, and when it’s deflated it folds up small and is easy to transport and store. Pet owners love how “sturdy” it is and hundreds of customers have given it a five-star rating. “Our 60 pound pitbull loves this float!” one shopper wrote.

Amazon

Buy It! Expawlorer Inflatable Dog Pool Float, $29.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com



This lounger by Frontgate is perfect for those on the go. The simple yet sleek design evokes a classic pool float look while providing comfort and support at the pool or the beach. It's available in nine colors and three patterns, and a heat-resistant PVC vinyl coating protects the foam from sun, chlorine, and moisture. It can hold up to 350 pounds and the flexible foam makes carrying the pool accessory easy. Users call the pool floats “extremely comfortable” and note that they’re able to relax without feeling like they are going to fall off.

Frontgate

Buy It! Frontgate Resort Collection Pool Float, $135.20–$159.20 (orig. $169–$199); frontgate.com



No matter what your taste is when it comes to pool floats, you’re sure to find a few fun options on our list. Keep scrolling to check out more options from Amazon, Frontgate, Nordstrom, Target, and more.

Amazon

Buy It! Aqua Original 4-in-1 Monterey Hammock, $10.91 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com



Revolve

Buy It! Funboy Vintage Cali Tube, $39; revolve.com



Nordstrom

Buy It! BigMouth Inc. Pineapple Mesh Lounger Pool Float, $33.29 (orig. $43.99); nordstrom.com



Wayfair

Buy It! Big Joe Noodle Sling Pool Float, $27.66 (orig. $37.99); wayfair.com



Anthropologie

Buy It! Sunnylife Disco Gold Pool Ring Floaty, $34; anthropologie.com



Nordstrom

Buy It! BigMouth Inc. Mermaid Saddle Seat Pool Float, $29.69 (orig. $38.99); nordstrom.com



Frontgate

Buy It! Cayman Starfish Float, $99.97 (orig. $199); frontgate.com



Revolve

Buy It! Funboy Retro Phone Floatie, $49; revolve.com



Frontgate

Buy It! Frontgate Resort Collection Noodle Seat, $89.87 (orig. $149); frontgate.com



Wayfair

Buy It! Intex Watermelon Inflatable Pool Float, $42.99 (orig. $59.99); wayfair.com



Target

Buy It! Sun Squad Popsicle Lounge Float, $20; target.com



Nordstrom

Buy It! BigMouth Inc. Melting Ice Cream Pool Float, $26.09 (orig. $34.99); nordstrom.com





