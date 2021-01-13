YouTube Bans Donald Trump's Account from Posting or Commenting for a Minimum of 7 Days

Donald Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter and banned "indefinitely" from Facebook and Instagram last week

YouTube is taking action against President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday evening, almost one week after pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., the video-sharing platform removed a clip uploaded to Trump's YouTube channel and suspended his ability to post content and comment for at least seven days.

"After review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to Donald J. Trump's channel for violating our policies," a statement from YouTube began. "It now has its 1st strike & is temporarily prevented from uploading new content for a *minimum* of 7 days."

YouTube added: "Given the ongoing concerns about violence, we will also be indefinitely disabling comments on President Trump's channel, as we've done to other channels where there are safety concerns found in the comments section."

YouTube did not detail which video shared on Trump's channel violated its policy and led to the first strike. Under YouTube's guidelines, if a channel on their platform receives a second strike within 90 days, it will be suspended for two weeks, while a third strike results in a permanent ban.

The action taken by YouTube comes after Trump, 74, was permanently suspended from Twitter and banned "indefinitely" from Facebook and Instagram last week.

On Jan. 7, Facebook announced in a post by founder Mark Zuckerberg that Trump would be banned "indefinitely" from its platforms following the rioting at the U.S. Capitol the president incited that same week.

"The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden," Zuckerberg, 36, wrote at the time. "His decision to use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters at the Capitol building has rightly disturbed people in the US and around the world. We removed these statements yesterday because we judged that their effect — and likely their intent — would be to provoke further violence."

Facebook has since urged its employees not to wear or carry items in public that bear the company's name following Trump's ban.

The following day, on Jan. 8, Twitter permanently suspended Trump's verified account as well, citing "the risk of further incitement of violence."

"After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," the social media platform announced on Friday.

"In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action," Twitter said in a statement, before adding, "Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open."

"However, we made it clear going back years that these accounts are not above our rules and cannot use Twitter to incite violence. We will continue to be transparent around our policies and their enforcement," the company said.

But the Twitter suspension didn't stop the president from attempting to use other accounts to send messages. On Friday evening, Trump sent out three tweets from the @POTUS account, a government handle reserved for the sitting president of the United States, following the suspension of the @realDonaldTrump handle.

His attempt to use other handles proved to be unsuccessful as his new tweets were quickly removed by the social media platform. After Twitter removed the tweets, Trump claimed he was being silenced.

The @TeamTrump handle also shared the same statement, though Twitter suspended the account in addition to removing the tweets.