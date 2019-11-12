Rapper YG Invites Stormy Daniels on Stage at Festival to Sing 'F— Donald Trump'

"My name is Stormy f------ Daniels and I am the reason that Donald Trump is f-----," she said on stage at Camp Flog Gnaw on Sunday
Rapper YG and Stormy Daniels have joined forces to express their mutual disdain for Donald Trump.
On Sunday, during his performance at Camp Flog Gnaw in Los Angeles, YG, 29, called Daniels, 40, on stage to sing his controversial hit “FDT,” which stands for “F— Donald Trump.”
Before getting into the song, Daniels introduced herself, which was captured in a video shared by a fan on Twitter.
“My name is Stormy F—ing Daniels, and I am the reason Donald Trump is f—ed,” Daniels told the crowd, who screamed and cheered.
YG then asked the adult film star about her alleged affair with Trump, to which she responded: “I wouldn’t really call it f—ing no, I just laid there.”
Clearly proud of her answer, YG gave Daniels a warm hug before belting out “F— Donald Trump,” which cued the music.
RELATED: Americans Believe Porn Star Stormy Daniels More Than President Donald Trump, New Poll Says
Daniels began singing along and even danced with YG as the crowd continued to shriek.
YG released “FDT” featuring late rapper Nipsey Hussle in 2016. The song strongly criticizes Trump and his views on immigration and compares him to former President Barack Obama.
In December 2018, Daniels, née Stephanie Gregory Clifford was ordered to pay $293,000 in legal fees and sanctions after losing a defamation lawsuit to Trump.
Judge S. James Otero told Daniels, who claims she had an affair with Trump, to pay $292,000 in legal fees and $1,000 in sanctions, The New York Times reported. (Trump has repeatedly denied the affair.)
Trump’s lawyers had reportedly asked for $389,000 to compensate for legal fees.
“The court’s order, along with the court’s prior order dismissing Stormy Daniels’ defamation case against the president, together constitute a total victory for the president, and a total defeat for Stormy Daniels in this case,” Trump’s lawyer Charles J. Harder said in a statement, according to the Times.
“Only @realDonaldTrump would celebrate a ‘win’ at the end of the first quarter,” Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti tweeted. “Stormy will never pay a dime because Trump and his purse puppy Cohen owe my client in excess of $1,500,000 in the NDA case. Seeing as he isn’t good at math, that’s over $1,200,000 to my client.”
The defamation case has its origin in Daniels’ claim that an anonymous man confronted her in Las Vegas in 2011 to threaten her into silence about her alleged affair with Trump. In April, Daniels and Avenatti stopped by The View with a sketch of the man.
RELATED: Twitter Went Crazy Waiting for the Stormy Daniels Interview After March Madness Overtime
On Twitter that month, Trump doubted her story. “A sketch years later about a nonexistent man,” he wrote. “A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!”
Daniels then sued Trump for defamation. At the time, Avenatti told PEOPLE, “We will not tolerate Mr. Trump lying about Ms. Daniels. Period.”
In October, she lost the lawsuit. Otero said that the First Amendment protected Trump’s tweet and labeled the post “rhetorical hyperbole normally associated with politics and public discourse in the United States,” CNN reported.
RELATED: Stormy Daniels Regrets ‘Body Shaming’ Donald Trump: ‘I Actually Feel Pretty Terrible About It’
The next day, Trump reacted to the news by calling Daniels “Horseface” on Twitter.
“Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas,” he said. “She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con!”