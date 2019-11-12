Rapper YG Invites Stormy Daniels on Stage at Festival to Sing 'F— Donald Trump'

Rapper YG and Stormy Daniels have joined forces to express their mutual disdain for Donald Trump.

On Sunday, during his performance at Camp Flog Gnaw in Los Angeles, YG, 29, called Daniels, 40, on stage to sing his controversial hit “FDT,” which stands for “F— Donald Trump.”

Before getting into the song, Daniels introduced herself, which was captured in a video shared by a fan on Twitter.

“My name is Stormy F—ing Daniels, and I am the reason Donald Trump is f—ed,” Daniels told the crowd, who screamed and cheered.

YG then asked the adult film star about her alleged affair with Trump, to which she responded: “I wouldn’t really call it f—ing no, I just laid there.”

Clearly proud of her answer, YG gave Daniels a warm hug before belting out “F— Donald Trump,” which cued the music.

Daniels began singing along and even danced with YG as the crowd continued to shriek.

YG released “FDT” featuring late rapper Nipsey Hussle in 2016. The song strongly criticizes Trump and his views on immigration and compares him to former President Barack Obama.

In December 2018, Daniels, née Stephanie Gregory Clifford was ordered to pay $293,000 in legal fees and sanctions after losing a defamation lawsuit to Trump.

Judge S. James Otero told Daniels, who claims she had an affair with Trump, to pay $292,000 in legal fees and $1,000 in sanctions, The New York Times reported. (Trump has repeatedly denied the affair.)

Trump’s lawyers had reportedly asked for $389,000 to compensate for legal fees.

“The court’s order, along with the court’s prior order dismissing Stormy Daniels’ defamation case against the president, together constitute a total victory for the president, and a total defeat for Stormy Daniels in this case,” Trump’s lawyer Charles J. Harder said in a statement, according to the Times.