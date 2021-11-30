Xiomara Castro de Zelaya, Former First Lady of Honduras, On Track to Make History As Its First Female President
More than a decade after her husband was removed from office by the military, Castro de Zelaya would be the first female president in Honduras
Honduras is on track to elect its first female president.
Xiomara Castro de Zelaya, an opposition candidate whose husband was ousted from power 12 years ago, leads in the vote tally following an election in the Central American country on Sunday.
Although her rivals in the National Party have not conceded the election, thousands of Castro de Zelaya supporters filled the streets around the country in celebration of her apparent landslide victory, according to The New York Times.
With a 20-point lead over the National Party candidate, Tegucigalpa Mayor Nasry Asfura, Castro de Zelaya has reportedly claimed victory and has received congratulations via tweet from the country's chamber of commerce.
The former first lady — who identifies as a Democratic Socialist — campaigned on cleaning up corruption, a proposed universal basic income for the poorest Honduran families and a pledge to provide jobs at home for would-be migrants, according to the Washington Post.
"Honduras has been described as a narco-state because of the mafia that governs us, and we have also been described as the most corrupt country in Latin America," Castro de Zelaya said recently in a campaign speech, according to the AP. "People of Honduras, now is the time to say enough of the misery, poverty and exclusion that our country suffers."
Castro de Zelaya, 62, has run for office twice before — in 2013 and again four years later — since her husband, former President Manuel Zelaya, was ejected from the presidency and sent into exile in a 2009 coup, the AP reports.
While he was away in Costa Rica and Nicaragua, his wife led protests and became the face of the opposition to the man who defeated her in 2017, Juan Orlando Hernández, and his party.
Hernández's victory nearly four years ago was followed by protests, a government-imposed curfew and questions about its legitimacy. Almost two dozen people were killed in the unrest before he was declared the winner, according to the AP.
"Out with war. Out with hate. Out with drug trafficking and organized crime. Out with corruption," Castro de Zelaya told supporters Sunday, the Post reports.
In 2009, Castro de Zelaya's husband was more than three years into his presidency when soldiers entered the presidential palace under darkness, arrested him and flew him to Costa Rica. The Post reports that in recent months, former President Zelaya took on the role of campaign manager for his wife. He is expected to have a prominent role in his wife's administration if her victory is confirmed, the Times reports.
The stakes are high for the outgoing president. Hernández has been implicated in a federal drug-trafficking case in the U.S. and could face extradition once he is no longer in power and Castro de Zelaya's Libre party holds the presidency. He has denied any wrongdoing.
According to the Post, Castro de Zelaya supporters chanted outside the presidential palace in Tegucigalpa on Sunday night, shouting in unison: "Juanchi, you're off to New York!"