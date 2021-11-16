Wyoming GOP Votes to No Longer Recognize Liz Cheney as a Republican in Move Her Rep Calls 'Laughable'

The vote is the latest example of conservative backlash against Cheney, who has been a harsh critic of former President Donald Trump and is investigating his role in the Jan. 6 attack

Republicans in Wyoming have voted to no longer recognize Rep. Liz Cheney as a member of their party, according to The Casper Star-Tribune and the Associated Press.

A resolution — which does not strip any power from the state's only member in the U.S. House of Representatives — passed by a vote of 31 to 29 in the Wyoming GOP Central Committee on Saturday, the Star-Tribune reported.

Though merely symbolic, the move is the latest example of Republican backlash against Cheney, who has been an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump, his lies about a stolen election in 2020 and his connection to the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters.

"It's laughable to suggest Liz is anything but a committed conservative Republican," Cheney spokesman Jeremy Adler told the Star-Tribune in a statement. "She is bound by her oath to the Constitution. Sadly, a portion of the Wyoming GOP leadership has abandoned that fundamental principle, and instead allowed themselves to be held hostage to the lies of a dangerous and irrational man."

Cheney is up for reelection next year and faces a Trump-backed challenger, Harriet Hageman, a noted natural resources lawyer in the state who has reversed her Trump opinions after working against him in the 2016 election.

Adler didn't immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for a comment.

Daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, Rep. Cheney was the No. 3 Republican in the House and only one of 10 Republicans who voted in favor of a second impeachment for Trump in the final days of his presidency, in response to his conduct around the insurrection.

Though she was stripped of her leadership roles in the House by fellow Republicans in May — and has been widely denounced by other conservatives as disloyal and disruptive, if not also a showoff — Cheney, 54, has remained steadfast in her criticism of Trump and embraced the increased media profile that comes with being a dissident in her own party.

"If we minimize what happened on Jan. 6 and if we appease it, then we will be in a situation where every election cycle, you could potentially have another constitutional crisis," Cheney has said in defense of her actions.

Rep. Liz Cheney Rep. Liz Cheney | Credit: Sarah Silbiger/Getty

The resolution that passed in Wyoming over the weekend includes harsh words for Cheney, according to the Star-Tribune.

"To further her own personal political agenda, Representative Liz Cheney has not only caused massive disruption, distraction and division within the House Republican Conference, but has also willingly, happily, and energetically joined forced with and proudly pledged allegiance to democrat Speaker of the House Pelosi, as a means of serving her own personal interests while ignoring the interests, needs and expectations of Wyoming Republicans," the resolution states.

It also includes language that references a censure by state Republicans in February as well as her impeachment vote.

"Previously mentioned in the resolution of censure, Representative Liz Cheney 'cast her vote in favor of impeachment without any quantifiable evidence of High Crimes or Misdemeanors," the resolution says. "As to date, no quantifiable and or undisputed evidence has been offered Representative Liz Cheney to defend her questionable decision."

While the Wyoming Republicans used the February censure to blame members of Black Lives Matter and the left-wing movement antifa for the Capitol violence, Cheney said ahead of her impeachment vote, "The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack."

She is now one of two Republican lawmakers serving on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. After her appointment, Cheney said she was "honored to serve," adding that "our oath to the Constitution must be above partisan politics."

U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), chair of the select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol From left: Reps. Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney | Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images

After her removal from Republican leadership earlier this year, Cheney also spoke of her loyalty to the Republican party.