WSJ, WaPo and NYT Run Joint Letter Urging Biden to Fight for Reporter's Release from Russian Prison

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was detained in Russia on spying charges in March

By
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice

Nicholas Rice is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 27, 2023 02:19 PM
WSJ correspondent Evan Gershkovich attends a court hearing of the Moscow City Court
Evan Gershkovich. Photo: MAXIM SHIPENKOV/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Three of the world's most notable newspapers are calling on President Joe Biden's administration to fight for the release of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who is currently imprisoned in Russia.

Publishers and top editors from The Washington Post, The New York Times and Gershkovich's own publication ran a full-page advertisement of a joint letter pleading for his release in all three papers on Thursday.

"We continue to be shocked and outraged over the wrongful arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who is imprisoned by the Russian government for no other reason than newsgathering," the letter begins. "As editors and publishers of some of America's largest news organizations, we are united in calling for his immediate release. Reporting is not a crime."

"Over the past month, we have watched our industry not only rally around Evan but stand up for journalism and the importance of a free press. We also encourage support from the US government, including President Biden and the White House," it continues.

Highlighting how "the need for factual and reliable information has never been greater," the letter then states that Gershkovich is part of "a disturbing trend where journalists are harassed arrested or worse for reporting the news."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Calling Gershkovich a "distinguished journalist" and applauding his coverage, the letter adds, "The unjust arrest of any reporter, anywhere in the world, is simply unacceptable."

"We stand united in demanding Evan's release and we won't rest until he is safely brought back home," it then concludes.

Various figureheads at the iconic publications signed their names in support, including WSJ editor-in-chief Emma Tucker and WSJ publisher and Dow Jones CEO Almar Latour. Post executive editor Sally Buzbee and publisher and CEO Frederick J. Ryan Jr. also signed, as well as the Times' executive editor, Joseph Kahn, and publisher and chairman A.G. Sulzberger.

The WSJ now plans to run an ad in its paper each week that will highlight stories about Gershkovich from his colleagues in the newsroom.

PEOPLE requested comment from the State Department about the newspapers' joint letter and has not yet heard back.

RELATED VIDEO: Brittney Griner Shares First Statement Since Release from Russian Custody: 'Dug Deep to Keep My Faith'

According to Gershkovich's author page on the WSJ website, he has worked as a reporter in Russia since 2017. He has also previously worked at the Times, Agence France-Presse and the Moscow Times.

He was arrested in Russia late last month and was accused by Russian authorities of spying and gathering state secrets for the U.S. government.

Earlier this week, Gershkovich appeared in court in Russia at an appeal hearing against his arrest and detention at Moscow's Lefortovo prison.

According to BBC News, the Russian court rejected the appeal against his pre-trial detention. The journalist's appearance in court was to determine whether he will still be held in pre-trial detention at the prison until at least May 29, according to Sky News.

Gershkovich previously filed a complaint against the decision to keep him in custody while the case is being investigated, per The Guardian.

Related Articles
Brittney Griner Returns to Basketball Court with Phoenix Mercury: ‘There She Is’
Brittney Griner Says She'll 'Never Go Overseas to Play Again' After Her Russian Imprisonment
Tucker Carlson speaks onstage during Politicon 2018
Tucker Carlson Breaks Silence After Fox News Departure: 'See You Soon'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 26: Don Lemon attends the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Don Lemon Reveals Future Plans in First Public Appearance Since CNN Exit: 'Excited for a New Chapter'
State Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, speaks on a motion to ban her from the Montana House of Representatives, Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at the Montana State Capitol in Helena, Mont. Republicans in Montana barred transgender lawmaker Zooey Zephyr from the House floor for the rest of the 2023 session on Wednesday, in retribution for protests against a decision to silence her for saying to colleagues you will “see the blood on your hands” over their votes to ban gender-affirming medical care for transgender children. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP)
Montana Republicans Ban State's Only Trans Lawmaker Rep. Zooey Zephyr from House Floor
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 26: Actress Angelina Jolie and her son Maddox arrive at the White House on April 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are hosting South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and South Korean first lady Kim Keon-hee for a State Dinner. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Angelina Jolie and Son Maddox Attend State Dinner with President Biden and South Korean President
Tucker Carlson, Don Lemon Hire Same Lawyer Who Represented Chris Cuomo and Megyn Kelly After Their Firings
Don Lemon, Tucker Carlson Hire Same Lawyer Who Represented Chris Cuomo and Megyn Kelly After Their Firings
E. Jean Carroll trial / Donald Trump
E. Jean Carroll Takes the Stand in N.Y.C. Trial: 'I'm Here Because Donald Trump Raped Me'
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 22, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. The event features student activism and leadership training, and a chance to participate in a series of networking events with political leaders.
Disney Sues Ron DeSantis for Alleged Retaliation: 'Relentless Campaign to Weaponize Government Power'
July 7, 2022. Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, leaves after the award ceremony of the Presidential Medals of Freedom to seventeen recipients in the East Room at the White House in Washington on July 7, 2022.
Hunter Biden Told He Must Attend Arkansas Court in Paternity Case
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (R), US President Joe Biden (L) and First Lady Jill Biden pose for a photo at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 25 April 2023 (issued 26 April 2023).
See the Surprise (and Sporty!) Gift from the Bidens to the South Korean President Ahead of State Dinner
Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders
Bernie Sanders Endorses Joe Biden's Reelection Campaign, Ruling Out 2024 Run of His Own
U.S. first lady Melania Trump meets with teen age children to discuss the dangers of youth vaping at the White House October 09, 2019 in Washington, DC.
Melania Trump Will Celebrate 'Low-Key' 53rd Birthday as Husband's E. Jean Carroll Trial Ramps Up (Exclusive)
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre (C), with "The L Word" Producer Ilene Chaiken (R) and actresses Leisha Hailey (2nd R), Katherine Moennig (2nd L) and Jennifer Beals (L), speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2023. - Jean-Pierre was joined by cast members of "The L Word," the drama television series, to highlight Lesbian Visibility Week. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
'The L Word' Cast Visits White House for Lesbian Visibility Week: 'We See You'
Roy Wood Jr., Don Lemon, Tucker Carlson
White House Correspondents' Dinner Host Jokes He Has to 'Throw Out the Whole Damn Script' After Media Shakeups
Tucker Carlson
Why Did Tucker Carlson Leave Fox News? What We Know So Far About His Tension with the Network
US journalist Don Lemon attends the 13th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on December 8, 2019 in New York City.
How a Recent Don Lemon Interview May Have Been the Final Straw for CNN